This home is located at 7042 County Road 17 South in Sebring. The home is priced at $237,000 and is listed with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Florida Properties Group with Dawn Dell, Broker Associate.
Imagine waking up to the waterfront sunrise view every morning. This home is located on the shores of Red Beach Lake in Sebring. Red Beach Lake is 335-acre muck bottom lake with a public boat ramp and is known for great spec fishing. The location is super convenient to both Sebring and Lake Placid. This is like living on vacation everyday. The dock is brand new for your use. You can have all your family over and let them enjoy lazy lake days, fishing, boating, paddle boarding, jet skiing or whatever you want to do on the water.
The property was built in 1973 and has been nicely maintained and has had some updates. There is 1,680 living square feet (under air) and a total of 2,685 total square feet (under roof).
The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The owner’s suite did have a dividing wall at one time and was considered a three-bedroom, but the lay out now allows you to have a large owner’s suite with expansive lake views. Of course, if you need three bedrooms you can add that wall and have the extra bedroom. There is a huge screen-enclosed rear lanai, 35 feet long by 10 feet deep. This is a perfect place to enjoy the lake views all the time, and have your morning coffee or dinner.
The garage is actually detached and has a workshop area in it. There is ample parking and enough for a boat, camper or RV. The property is 70 feet wide and 294 feet deep, so plenty of room to do whatever you need. This home is not located in an Home Owners Association.
The kitchen recently had all new stainless appliances installed, new vinyl plank flooring and granite counter tops. The guest bath has also had some nice updates with granite counter tops and newer tile in shower. Have peace of mind with a metal roof that has about 2025 years life left. The property was recently inspected and ready to close.
Anyone looking for a waterfront home that is affordable and will be a great investment needs to take a look at this one. Check out the professional photos at www.dawndell.com.
Property is listed with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Florida Properties Group with Dawn Dell, Broker Associate. To schedule your private showing call Dawn directly at 863-381-0400 or visit www.dawndell.com
MLS 271648