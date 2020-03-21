This has been a strange Wednesday night.
Normally, Wednesday evening finds me at Bible study, riding herd on my delightful if overenergetic class of 4- and 5-year-olds. My job is to teach them something about the Bible, encourage and uplift them, and keep them from bouncing off the walls. I’m not always successful on that last point.
But tonight: no Bible study. Instead, Don and I ate takeout (our way of supporting the local economy) and talked about what was going on in the world. Which meant we talked a lot about the coronavirus.
Yesterday my Ladies Bible Class, which I teach, was also canceled. Tuesday mornings and Wednesday nights are usually my time to physically interact with other human beings. I’ve lost both opportunities, at least for a while. This bothers me, even though I understand why. But I will miss these times for right now.
I know it sounds like I’m whining, but actually I understand that compared to many I’m relatively blessed. We have adequate toilet paper and paper towels (and those of your hoarding the stuff without leaving enough for the rest of us, what were you thinking?). We have food. I already work from home, so that’s not as big an adjustment as it would be for others. Don, as a doctor, will not be laid off, so we’re probably not going to lose income. If I must make like a hermit for a couple of weeks or a month, it’s totally doable.
This isn’t as bad as a hurricane, because the chances we will lose power are remote. That means I can live off the stuff in my freezer (though we’re critically low on ice cream). We have bread and I found bananas at the store yesterday (apparently some stores were running out of bananas — why would you hoard bananas?). I can visit Facebook and play my video games to help pass the time. Compared to many, we’re in pretty good shape.
I worry about Don, of course. As a doctor he’s on the front lines of this thing and at the most risk of getting it. But I’m banking on the fact that he’s healthy and careful. And by the way, all you health care workers doing your thing in the face of this? You rock. Seriously.
Yes, I agree it’s unfortunate that things like the Twelve Hours had to be postponed or canceled. A Christian youth convention that occurs in April just announced their cancellation for this year, the first time in the years they’ve done the convention they’ve had to cancel. Don and I have supported and participated in this convention for a number of years. I’m sorry they have to shut it down this year, but again, I understand.
And that’s the key: understanding. To some this is a mountain out of a molehill and totally unnecessary. But medical experts are telling us otherwise. Yes, it’s messy and inconvenient and I wish right along with you it wasn’t required. But we’re trying to slow down the spread of an illness that could kill some of the most vulnerable among us. Isn’t that worth a little inconvenience?
Cut down on your socializing for now. If you’re sick, stay away from everybody as much as possible. If you’re well, make wise choices. Other people’s lives may depend on it.
Above all, remember this is not forever. It will pass, and we will get through it. Let’s do our best to get through it with as many of us surviving as possible. And wash your hands.