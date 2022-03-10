SEBRING — Five months after LMP Automotive Holdings signed a deal to buy 85% of Alan Jay Automotive Network, the deal has fallen through.
That’s not a problem for Alan Jay Wildstein. He said things will continue as normal at his dealerships.
“We’re going to keep doing what we do,” Wildstein said, “as we have for the last 30 years.”
The “short version,” Wildstein said, was that LMP Automotive, which was to buy an 85% interest in his pre-owned center and 21 new vehicle franchises, while keeping him on as a regional vice president, could not get the funding they needed to make the deal work. They released the deposit they had paid Wildstein and had to abandon the deal.
He said it took approximately 10 days alone to complete the paperwork for the abandoned sale, which LMP Automotive announced in mid-February, approximately the same time reports came out that LMP Automotive’s stock prices had taken a tumble.
MarketWatch.com reported on Feb. 17 that shares in LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. had fallen 14% in value to $4.50 just one day after its board approved an immediate pursuit of strategic alternatives, including a possible sale of the company. MarketWatch.com also reported that LMP Automotive stock had dropped 80% in 12 months.
LMP Automotive, as a result, announced intentions to end all pending acquisitions, which in addition to the Alan Jay Automotive Network, included an 85% stake in a Chrysler dealerships in Yonkers, New York; purchase of tow other unrelated Chrysler dealers in Clifton Park, New York, and Greenville, Tennessee; two affiliated dealerships in Houston, Texas, and unrelated Kia dealerships in both Connecticut and New York.
Wildstein said on Tuesday that if the sale had happened, or not happened, it would have been a good thing. He was fine with how it turned out.
“I’ve got a great team around me,” Wildstein said. “We will keep serving the people of this community.”
As with the announcement of the proposed sale in September, he wants to assure team members, valued customers, business associates, colleagues and civic organizations that nothing will change in the relationship he currently has with them.