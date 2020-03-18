There are just five entries in the LMP2 class for the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts, but that’s a good-sized leap compared to just two cars a year ago.
It also means that whoever wins the race is going to have to defeat some pretty strong teams, who have shown the ability to pick-up wins in IMSA competition, and beyond.
Several teams ran into some problems at Daytona, where it was the No. 81 DragonSpeed USA car winning by two laps over the No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports entry. The No. 18 Era Motorsport was third, nine laps behind the PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports car.
The No. 8 Tower Motorsport by Starworks entry may have finished fourth in the five-car field at Daytona, but the team did record the fastest lap in the field, so if they can put an end to the issues that knocked them down in the results, the team can be right there. John Farano will be joined by Ryan Dalziel and Heinemeier Hansson — former teammates at ESM for a season — and the Pompano Beach-based Starworks team are always tough competitors.
The No. 18 Era Motorsport team added Colin Braun to the driving line-up for the three remaining endurance races. Braun was on the winning DragonSpeed USA team at Daytona, but with regular DragonSpeed driver Ben Hanley being a gold-rated driver, Braun was eligible for only the Rolex 24 At Daytona with the team. Braun has enjoyed plenty of success in IMSA over the years and is joined by Kyle Tilley and Dwight Merriman for Sebring.
It was a rough Daytona for the No. 38 Performance Tech Motorsport team, as mechanical issues and a lack of pace made it a tough race. The team was 1.7 seconds per lap off the pace of the Tower Motorsport team and also had some suspension issues, which caused them to retire in the final hour of the race. The Florida-based team has won at Sebring before and are good candidates for a bounce-back at Sebring.
PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports won at Sebring last year and placed second at Daytona and always puts up a fight. The team lost a few laps at Daytona after making contact with the wall after leading at various points in the race.
“We were leading a lot of the race but it is nice we finished second in class,” said driver Simon Trummer. “We are pretty disappointed because we did have the win in our hands. We had the car, drivers and everything to win this 24-hour race. But in the end we did finish on the podium which is good.”
DragonSpeed USA can always be counted on for a good effort and has momentum on its side coming into this one. The Florida-based team does plenty of racing overseas and also is involved with IndyCar, where Hanley drove the No. 81 10Star DragonSpeed car in the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.
Team principal Elton Julian, a former racer himself, has said DragonSpeed will be a full-season entrant in the LMP2 class this year.