SEBRING — Sebring, Lake Placid and Avon Park took home wins in their opening round matchups for the Florida Dixie Youth Baseball AAA State Tournament.
Lake Placid
The only team to play two games on Saturday, Lake Placid AAA beat Brooksville 9-2 in the morning and turned around the afternoon to defeat Blountstown in a close 4-3 ballgame. Against Brooksville, Lake Placid took the lead with a three-run first inning thanks to a few Brooksville errors in its first game then utilized a six-run second inning to hold on for the win. In the Blountstown game, Lake Placid broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning due to an error in center field. After scoring two more in the fifth, it staved off a Blountstown comeback effort to earn the win 4-3.
Avon Park
Avon Park’s contest with San Antonio (Florida) was closely contested to begin as both teams were tied 2-2 heading into the third inning. A pair of walks by Ronald Cleveland and Sergio Duran started off the third for AP as the team proceeded to bat around and plate seven runs for a 9-2 advantage. Jace Jackson, Jackson Hancock and Colton Buice each recorded a double in the inning to drive in runs. Both teams went scoreless in the fourth but San Antonio closed the gap with three runs in the fifth. However, Avon Park got those runs back with three consecutive hits. San Antonio threated again in the sixth but a pair of clutch strikeouts and a simple 5-3 putout secured the Avon Park win 12-5.
Sebring
The tournament’s host team utilized a gigantic inning to take its win over Spring Hill National. Spring Hill threatened in the bottom of the second after back-to-back singles with one out. But pitcher Ryan Mellow went on to strikeout the next two batters and retired the side. Then, up 1-0, Sebring posted a 13-run third inning for a commanding 14-0 lead. The first five batters of the frame reached and each scored as Sebring batted around. At one point, it recorded several hits in a row and multiple batters recorded multiple hits in one inning. They then added another run in the top of the fourth and held Spring Hill National to just two runs in the bottom to finish off the 15-2 win.
Sebring’s win moved itself into the winner’s bracket for a matchup with Spring Hill American. However, Avon Park and Lake Placid did not advance to any winner’s bracket as AAA Division II is playing a round-robin style tournament as opposed to a bracket.