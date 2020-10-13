BARTOW — A prosecutor from the Sebring State Attorney’s Office is among the 15 applicants for the position of Polk County Court Judge.
Norda N. Swaby Boggs joins the other 14 candidates hoping to fill the vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Jennifer Swenson to the Circuit Court.
Interviews will be conducted by the Tenth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission on Oct. 21, 2020, via videoconference, through the Zoom application. Interviews will commence at approximately 9 a.m. on Oct. 21 and will continue throughout the day.
Commission members are: Lydia S. Zbrzeznj, Krista Mahalak, Patrice F. Behnstedt, Benjamin W. Hardin, Jr., Frederick Murphy, Jr., Edward Blake Paul, Robert S. Swaine, Richard Straughn, and Nicholas T. Zbrzeznj.