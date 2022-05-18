SEBRING — Mark Barie, Sebring author, has been declared a winner in the 26th Annual Independent Publisher Book Awards.
Barie‘s most recent novel, “The Commodore and the Powder Monkey,” earned a bronze medal for military fiction in the group’s international book awards competition. The book was released by Barringer Publishing of Naples Florida, in January of this year.
The “IPPY Awards”, as they are known, now attract more than 5,000 authors from all over the United States, Canada, and Europe, each of them competing for the prestigious award.
“The Commodore and the Powder Monkey”, a War of 1812 love story culminating in the Battle of Plattsburgh, is the third installment in Barie’s award-winning trilogy on love and war. There is also a Civil War love story, (“War Calls, Love Cries”) plus a Revolutionary War love story titled, “Sister Marguerite and the Captain.” Both of the earlier works were award-winning novels.
Barie is a well-known author, having made dozens of presentations on America’s wars, to a series of service clubs, military genealogical societies and historical associations, throughout central Florida and his home state of New York. To reserve Barie for a speaking engagement, visit his website at: markbarie.com or contact him at: authormarkbarie@gmail.com
All three books are available in print or electronic version at: amazon.com and at: barnesandnoble.com
For more information, contact: Mark Barie, 518-593-3754. https: ippyawards.com/164/2022-medalists.