SEBRING — You are invited to meet local published author, Jessica Kaye, launching her new young adult novel, “Operatives Attract.”
This free event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 6, 5-7 p.m., located at the Highlands Museum of the Arts, 351 W. Center Ave. Event features live music by “The Solid State Jam Band,” prize drawings, snacks, drinks, and a live excerpt reading, as well as book signing with the purchase of your new book, “Operatives Attract.”
The Highlands Art League and Museum of the Arts is an enthusiastic supporter of creative writing. We are excited to host and celebrate the accomplishments of all our local writers. If you are interested in hosting your own book launch or reading, or know any local authors and writers who would be, have them contact the Highlands Art League at manager@highlandsartleague.org, by phone at 863-385-5312, or visit the museum. You can also visit us on our website at www.highlandsartleague.org. You may also wish to visit the author’s website at: www.jessicakaye.net.