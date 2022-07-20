SEBRING — You are invited to meet local published author, Jessica Kaye, launching her new young adult novel, “Operatives Attract.”

This free event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 6, 5-7 p.m., located at the Highlands Museum of the Arts, 351 W. Center Ave. Event features live music by “The Solid State Jam Band,” prize drawings, snacks, drinks, and a live excerpt reading, as well as book signing with the purchase of your new book, “Operatives Attract.”

