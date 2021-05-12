LAKE PLACID — On Friday, April 30, Peggy Delaney, Chris Lightsey and Donna Pollard retired from and sold their local hairdressing business. L.P. Girls & Company was run by the three best friends for over 14 years. Peggy, Chris and Donna have each been in the hairdressing business for many years and are finally ready to settle down.
“I’m having health issues, so it’s just time for us to retire; I’ll be 70 this year,” Lightsey said. “I didn’t want to. If I could have had a new body, I would have kept on going. It’s just hard when you’ve been doing this for many, many years.”
In their retirement, they have thanked many people, the first being God in all the ways He has blessed the business. They thanked their clientele and acknowledged how much they have done for the business and have become like family to them. The friends have also thanked their landlord, Frank Hartzell, who encouraged them in many ways. He would bring baked goods and other things from his store, Hartzell’s Meat Market and Catering.
They have had many different clients, each having touched the hearts of the hairdressers. They said their favorite part of having the business is the people that they met and formed bonds with.
Lightsey said she and her partners were able to experience things that they normally would not have been able to, such as travel, without loyal customers. They have had many regular clients over the years, some coming in weekly and others every four or six weeks for a cut or color.
“When one of us was out, we would pick up and take care of each other’s clients. We have all done each other’s clients at one time or another.”
Delaney said that “it wasn’t just Peggy’s clients and it wasn’t just Donna’s clients and it wasn’t just Chris’ clients; they were all our clients.” She said that they were one very big family.
When the pandemic hit in 2020, it took a heavy toll on the business as it did many others. They found themselves out of work for about two months. When they reopened, they were “overwhelmed with so many people and their hair,” Lightsey said. All of their clients were calling trying to schedule appointments like they did before.
These women have done much for the community. They listened to their clients and tried to help in any way possible and pray for them. There was one time when they went to a funeral home to do a client’s hair for the last time. As Delaney stated “whenever we are called upon to do it, we would always say that we would go and do it.”
Last summer, Maggie Tseiter joined the staff to help around the store. This was after Delaney fell and broke her arm and needed help. After the store closed, Tseiter moved to A Cut Above, behind Schoonie’s at 122 Service Ave., just off Main Street.
Through the years, the friends have been with each other through thick and thin, everything from marriages to children and grandchildren. Delaney said, “We’re like sisters, sisters in the Lord.”
They have traveled together, sometimes just the three of them, and at other times, they and their husbands and families. Also, they have plans to do things together in retirement.
“We all went to the same church, we were all connected in that way, family wise,” Delaney said.
“With us working, we did do a lot of traveling. Peggy, Donna and I have taken our husbands on cruises, we’ve gone to Europe and done a lot of traveling in the United States,” Lightsey said.
In retirement, they will all enjoy having more time with their families. Peggy plans to travel more with her husband Mark. Pollard will help her family here and in Georgia. Lightsey and her husband plan to take some much-needed rest.
“I have interviewed some of the old timers in Lake Placid before they died,” Lightsey said. “I have just been jotting down things, for something to do.”
“We bought a travel trailer and we’re going to go travelling,” Delaney said when asked the same question, already planning a camp out at Highlands Hammock State Park.
Lightsey said she hasn’t stopped since they closed and has been so busy with her grandson that she hasn’t had time to do anything yet.
Retirement means leaving behind the clients that they have loved for years, but also knowing they are being left in good hands. Many of their clients have made the switch to see Tseiter and they recommend her at A Cut Above where she is reportedly enjoying herself.