LAKE PLACID — The prospective new owner of the former town hall is a local businesswoman who worked her way up from teenage assistant to company owner.
Laurie Slade, the owner of First Insurance of Lake Placid Inc., made her good-faith payment to purchase the property on Devane Circle to the town clerk this week. All that’s left is the closing.
“We’re all very excited,” Slade said of her family and employees at First Insurance. Slade, who worked at Publix for a bit, started at First Insurance as a kid, really, and climbed the company ladder.
“I’ve worked there 40 years,” Slade said. “I was recruited when I was a teenager. I started by answering phones, then they put me in the back and trained me to become an insurance agent. I’ve done everything, including emptying the trash.”
The Town Council voted to accept Slade’s good-faith check for the purchase of the former Town Hall at its regular December meeting Monday.
Slade, who also graduated from South Florida Community College, is buying the property for $310,000, the appraised value of the property, a council member said.
Slade told the council Monday evening that she plans to move her insurance practice to the 3,873-square-foot building at 311 W. Interlake Blvd.
The council congratulated Slade, who sat in the audience during the vote to accept her bid.
The next step is the closing, at which point Slade will provide the balance of the money to purchase the building.
Once the closing is complete, she’ll hire local contractors and subcontractors to perform cosmetic renovations to the building’s interior and exterior.
“Everyone who works with me went to Lake Placid High School,” said Slade, who graduated from Lake Placid in 1984. “We all grew up with the municipal building and remember when it was town hall.”
First Insurance, which has six employees, is an independent insurance company that provides auto, home, life, recreational and commercial insurance.
She at first considered making an offer on the Lake Placid Police Station at 8 N. Oak Ave. but it didn’t have enough parking and lacked other aspects she wanted.
As part of the sale, the Town Council agreed to pay Greg Karlson, owner of Advantage #1 Realty, 3% commission for providing advice on the former town hall, as well as other properties the town owns.