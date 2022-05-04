SEBRING — On Monday, May 16, at 7 p.m., Emmanuel United Church of Christ will host its Fifth Community Conversation. Licensed clinical social worker Araceli Gomez will address the audience on Mental Health Issues in Rural Communities.
Gomez is the owner of Brain and Soul Wellness in Avon Park, a mental health counseling service for individuals, couples and families. She will discuss how counseling can help heal the emotional trauma resulting from abuse, neglect, generational pain, and the grief associated with the loss of a loved one.
After her presentation, audience members who have been affected by mental health issues will be asked if they would like to share their experiences, while others actively listen.
“This format encourages truths to be shared and truths to be heard. It empowers participants to move forward with a clearer understanding of how our community has dealt with mental health issues to date and what remains to be done,” Pastor George Miller said.
Emmanuel UCC is located at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For further information, contact Pastor Miller at 863-214-4101, or at gmiller@euccfl.org.