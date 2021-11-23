SEBRING — When a judge orders anger management, family counseling, or psychological evaluations of children, specialists at Florida’s Department of Children and Families (DCF), as well as child and family counselors at private organizations like One Hope United, step up to help.
Parents seeking renewal of visitation rights, a man under a protective order and a father with alcohol abuse issues must find ways to change what hasn’t been working in their lives.
“We learned from our parents, they learned from their parents, and the things that happen in your childhood do reflect what you believe in your adulthood,” said Corinne Renee Adams of Best Behavioral Solutions in Sebring.
When children are removed from the home“Kids are removed for domestic violence or if a parent has extreme mental health issues, and for substance abuse in the home,” Adams said. “If the mother is an addict and can’t stay sober long enough to care for her kids, then DCF usually takes the kids away.”
Adams and other specialists write reports describing any progress, or lack of progress, shown by families under their care. Domestic violence counseling includes children in some cases.
“We have enough counselors in the house so the kids can have their counselor, dad can have his counselor, and mom can have her counselor,” she said. “If the case plan requires marriage counseling, therapists and couples discuss the family issues, including parenting. We do therapeutic visitations in the home, though we’re not supervisors of visitations like DCF.”
Adams and other counselors at Best Behavioral Solutions employ a homey atmosphere (their offices inhabit a renovated house), with couches, chairs, a living room, an art room and a kids’ room with toys.
“It’s basically to get them talking,” she says of the stuffed animals, dolls and other toys. “Children learn through play. I’m not only teaching, I’m counseling too. I’m teaching them skills. This is their safe place, I want them to feel comfortable coming here, to play and say whatever they want.”
Anger at the center of lifeAnger and/or substance abuse is at the center of dysfunction, making the home an unhealthy and dangerous place for everyone.
“Anger isn’t bad,” Adams said. “The behavior the anger creates can be bad. It’s about being able to regulate the anger so your physical actions don’t get you in trouble.”
DCF and other counselors teach time outs, the temporary separation of the participants to cool down. They also teach breathing exercises to calm down, counting and other coping skills, “anything to interrupt the thought that makes them extremely angry.”
She says it’s not easy to learn new actions, but after repetition, “most of the time we get to the point where they can either take a break or put in another coping skill.”
Changing family dynamicsAre families who are court-ordered into counseling able to change the dynamics that make life miserable? Sometimes, if the price of failure is high.
“Families that have their kids removed most of the time will make extreme changes to have their kids back,” said Adams, who has a master’s degree in mental health. She earned her bachelor’s degree in social work at Asbury University in Kentucky.
“I’ve not had anybody sit on my couch and fake it till you make it,” she said. “If we don’t get into their foundation to unbalance them into change, they at least take on the coping skills and have that knowledge to later use to get the kids back.”