On Oct. 2, the national organization Women’s March and more than 90 other organizations that support reproductive rights will hold events to defend a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion.
The largest event – a march and a rally – will take place in Washington, DC, but numerous activities are planned in all 50 states.
In Highlands County, the Democratic Women’s Club and the Democratic Executive Committee will sponsor a sign holding event on the corner of U.S. 27 and Sebring Parkway from 10 a.m. until noon. All individuals, regardless of party, who support a woman’s right to choose are encouraged to join the event.
The events coincide with the reconvening of the Supreme Court where the issue of abortion rights faces its most severe challenge ever from the most conservative Supreme Court in many years.
Women won the constitutional right to an abortion in 1973, in a Supreme Court decision in the case of Roe v. Wade. Despite challenges by right to life groups over the past 48 years, the Supreme Court has continued to uphold Roe v. Wade.
However, a major abortion case that will be heard by the Supreme Court when it reconvenes in October has abortion rights groups worried.
The case, Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, involves a Mississippi law that bans abortions after the first 15 weeks of pregnancy. If the court upholds the law, it would be the first time it ratified an abortion ban before a pregnancy reached the point of viability. Viability means the moment in a pregnancy when a fetus can survive outside the womb which occurs around 24 weeks of pregnancy.
A ruling in favor of the Mississippi law could lay the groundwork for even more restrictions on abortions.
Texas recently enacted a law banning all abortions after only the sixth week of pregnancy. At that early stage, a woman doesn’t even know that she is pregnant. Furthermore, the ban takes effect even in cases of rape and incest.
Legal experts also have raised questions as to the constitutionality of the Texas law, mainly because it does not rely on government officials to enforce the law. Instead, it deputizes private individuals to bring lawsuits against anyone who either provides or “aids or abets” an abortion, and it establishes an award of $10,000 for a successful lawsuit.
Perhaps in a harbinger of things to come, the Supreme Court rejected a request to block enforcement of the Texas law until its constitutionality can be litigated in the lower courts. The vote was 5-4, with Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch, and Amy Coney Barrett in the majority, and Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Stephen Breyer, and Chief Justice John Roberts dissenting.
A Texas doctor already has violated the new law and performed an abortion. Lawsuits against him were quickly filed by individuals in Arkansas and in Illinois. The Arkansas plaintiff is a felon serving a federal sentence at home who has no interest in abortion rights but wants the $10,000, according to a September 20 article in The Washington Post.
More than once, members of Congress have introduced legislation that would codify Roe v. Wade into law and take personal medical decisions out of the hands of state legislatures and governors. The bill known as the Women’s Health Protection Act has 48 original co-sponsors in the Senate and 176 original cosponsors in the House.
Individuals who are interested in participating in the Oct. 2 local event are asked to gather in front of Democratic Party headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway, at 9:45 a.m. The group will walk from there to U.S. 27 and Sebring Parkway. The DWC will have some signs on hand, but participants are welcome to bring their own signs.