The 2019 Florida Senior Games wrapped up on December 15th. The Games were held in Broward County (Fort Lauderdale) which will be the site of the 2020 Florida Senior Games and the 2021 National Senior Games.
Those who finished in the top five in their age/gender bracket in athletic events at the 2019 Heartland Senior Games earned the right to compete in the state-wide games. At the State Games, competitors came from the 20 qualifying events held throughout the year in locales right across Florida. Once again, there was a good showing from Heartland Games competitors. As is always the case, our tennis players were our group with the best representation.
Those successful locally are encouraged to register for the 2020 Florida State Games where they could qualify for the 2021 National Senior Games. Everyone who has competed in the Nationals speaks highly of the great organization, excellent competition and the chance to meet so many great people.
Highlands County crowned several champions, including Glenn Wilkinson in the men’s 5K recumbent cycling event. Wilkinson also finished ninth in the 5K time trial and was second in the men’s 5K track and field event.
John “Johnny Mac” McEachren won the 80 to 84 18-hole golf event; Michael Zellner won in the 60 to 64 men’s tennis singles and doubles; and Geraldine Fabb won the gold medal in the 50 breaststroke in the women’s 70 to 74 age group. It was one of five medals won by Fabb.
Rosa Waters was first in the 50 to 54 women’s doubles in tennis; Earl Maslin was first in the 80 to 84 singles tennis and also teamed up with Johnnie Williams to place first in doubles. Eugene Bengston and Mike Rafferty won the 70 to 74 doubles, while Monica Wahl and Christopher Szymanski teamed-up to win the 65 to 69 mixed doubles competition.
In track and field, Sandra Garner placed first in the women’s 60 to 64 pole vault, while Avis Vaught won the women’s 70 to 74 shot put and discus. Garner won two medals and Vaught ended with three.
On the men’s side, Tim Nicholls won the 60-64 5K, with Roland Jones winning the 65 to 69 discus and shot put, while taking third in the javelin.
Brenda Shevchik placed sixth in the 70-74 women’s bowling competition; Doug Dangerfield placed third in the 75 to 79 20K road race and was fifth in the 40K road race.
George Berringer was third in the 70 to 74 18-hole golf event, while Jerry McClain was seventh in the 70-74 36-hole event and Max Gnagy was fourth in the 85 to 89 age group.
In pickleball, Debi Yandell was fourth in the 60-64 women’s doubles; Terry Black was ninth in the 60-64 men’s doubles; and Jimmy Morris was sixth in the 75 to 79 men’s doubles. Angie Mongelli and Joe Oblon were eighth in the 55 to 59 mixed doubles.
Sharon Lucas was third in the 70-74 tennis competition; Bruce Wyse was fourth in the 70-74 group; Johnnie Williams was fourth in the 80-84 singles; and Pat Bentz was third in the 85-89 men’s singles competition.
Mary Nicholls was second in the 55-59 women’s 5K and Chuck Imboden placed third in the 75-79 1,500 and was third in the 800.
With the 2020 Heartland Senior Games fast approaching, those interested should register early. The Games start on January 31 and run through to the end of February. Registration will be cut off two weeks before each individual event.
Event schedule:
• Pickleball – Friday, January 31 and Saturday, February 1
• Euchre – Tuesday, February 4
• Golf – Saturday, February 8
• Bowling – Monday, February 10 and Monday, February 17
• Shuffleboard – Wednesday, February 12
• Mah Jongg – Thursday, February 13
• Cycling – Saturday, February 15
• Table Tennis – Thursday, February20
• Track & Field – Saturday, February 22
• Swimming – Monday, February 24
• Tennis – Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday February 25 to 27
• Bridge – Friday, February 28
For more information and to register, visit www.southflorida.edu/heartlandgames. One fee of $25 allows competitors to take part in as many events as they wish. Each participant will receive a dri-fit shirt and enjoy lunch at most of the events. Please note that the College is closed for the holidays and will re-open on January 2nd.
South Florida State College wishes to thank the sponsors for their support. Gold: Newsom Eye and Drs. Thakkar, Patel, Avalos & Ferretti. Silver: Advent Health, Alan Jay Automotive Network, Turner Furniture and Edward Jones/Bryant Musselman.