Thank you for the "Our View" editorial in the Highlands News-Sun on Sunday, Aug. 16.
I know that it is common for newspapers to publish editorials from other papers – especially "sister" papers owned by the same company.
I do, however, look forward to reading editorials written locally by our paper's editorial board. There is a far greater impact on me and I hope on other readers when the editorial is penned by the staff whose names are on the masthead of the editorial page.
There is no shortage of opinions on the internet by "experts" written on national websites. None of those writers know the unique concerns of the citizens of Highlands County.
When I see "Another View" in the editorial section, I read it. However, there is a lack of gusto as I do so. Yet, seeing "Our View" above the editorial gets my attention and I read slower to absorb every word.
I don't always agree with every letter to the editor nor with every editorial.
I read them all because only reading articles I agree with does not make me an educated citizen nor voter.
Thank you again.
Jerry Youngman
Sebring