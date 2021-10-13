SEBRING — Central Florida Hearing Services, a locally owned practice providing consultations, diagnostics, and custom solutions in the identification and treatment of hearing, equilibrium, and tinnitus disorders, has launched a hearing aid blessing to someone for the holidays.
Community members can nominate a loved one in need by submitting an essay on how the person would benefit from better hearing. After local, independent community leaders select the winner, the practice will award the lucky winner a free pair of ReSound hearing devices for the holidays and additionally provide custom-fitting services and follow-up.
“We couldn’t be more thankful for our wonderful patients,” says Dr. Andrea Livingston, a board-certified audiologist and founder of Central Florida Hearing Services. “This contest is one of the ways we’re paying it forward, giving back to a community that warmly supports us in doing what we love.”
Participating in the contest is easy as 1-2-3:
Describe, in 300 or fewer words, how new hearing devices could improve a loved one’s life and why you’re thankful for that person.
Email your essay to info@centralhearing.com, or send it to: 4040 US 27 North, Suite A, Sebring, FL 33870, attention Dr. Andrea Livingston.
Ensure your entry is received by Central Florida Hearing Services by the Nov. 18, 2021, deadline.
The business’s panel of independent judges in the community will select one nominee, with the contest winner announced Nov. 25.
To learn more about the hearing aid giveaway, call Central Florida Hearing Services at 863-658-6157.
“We’re passionate about improving people’s lives every day through better hearing,” says Livingston, whose clinic provides services for adults and children. “Seeing firsthand the difference it makes not only in communication but in overall wellness drives our commitment to help as many people as possible.”
Central Florida Hearing Services, a full-service audiology practice, proudly provides Floridians a comprehensive range of diagnostic, preventive, and treatment services, supporting hearing health and wellness for the whole family. Their “AudigyCertified” practice has helped thousands of patients with their hearing and tinnitus disorders and offers expert fitting of cutting-edge hearing aids and hearing protection. Learn more at www.centralflhearing.com.