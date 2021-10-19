{p dir=”ltr”}SEBRING — Highlands County farmers, ranchers and growers have produced a YouTube video called “Surviving on 25,” telling their concerns about the current state of the agriculture industry.
{p dir=”ltr”}They showed the video to those who attended this year’s Florida Farm Bureau dinner, at which they also had a cake sale that got into a bidding war into the thousands of dollars.
{p dir=”ltr”}The exuberance of last Thursday night’s cake sale balanced out the sober statements at the 81st annual meeting for the Highlands County Farm Bureau that approximately 4 million farmers nationwide, just 2% or less of the U.S. population, grow food for approximately 330 million people in the United States.
{p dir=”ltr”}A lot of food now is also imported, underscoring existing concerns among local and all domestic farmers that depending on other nations to provide food or close food gaps is not sustainable.
{p dir=”ltr”}Ray Royce, executive director for the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association and quoted on the video, said that Americans have become more removed, generationally, from agriculture and the family farm, and many work under the assumption that when they go to a supermarket or a restaurant, whatever they want is just going to be there.
{p dir=”ltr”}He said consumers have begun to show some interest in wanting to see how it all works, that it’s not all “magically appearing.” That disconnect is still there. Buck Island Ranch Manager Gene Lollis, in the video, said how it gets there matters.
{p dir=”ltr”}”Somewhere along the line, as society, we need to recognize this,” Lollis said, “Is that we never ever want to be dependent on any other country or nation to produce our food.”
{p dir=”ltr”}He likened it to the concerns of energy dependence on other nations, which first showed its difficulties in the oil embargoes of the 1970s.
{p dir=”ltr”}Jennifer Swain of Young Farmers & Ranchers, a part of the Florida Farm Bureau, said regulations and food safety requirements can be difficult to meet. Billy and Nicole Barben of Robert J. Barben Inc. also noted that they, as citrus growers, aren’t getting as much production per acre as they used to.
{p dir=”ltr”}Two of the biggest reasons for this in the last 20-30 years has been the invasion of citrus canker and citrus greening – diseases that have cut Florida Citrus production by approximately 75% in that time. Mitigation and prevention practices to keep the disease off the trees and out of the groves is costly.
{p dir=”ltr”}”So my price has increased dramatically to keep the fruit presentable for the marketplace,” Billy Barben said.
{p dir=”ltr”}For what he spends per acre to produce the fruit, he has to use all the best management practices available to him, or he can’t afford to stay in business.
{p dir=”ltr”}Lollis quoted an economist who said, “’It’s a sad day when we have to degrade a lifestyle down to a business,’ but that is the truth of the matter. It is a business, and it’s a tough one.”
{p dir=”ltr”}It’s hard when a land asset is worth thousands of dollars per acre but the margins are very slim, Lollis said. It makes him scratch his head as to whether or not to keep doing it, but he said, “it’s a labor of love.”
{p dir=”ltr”}Billy Barben said overall citrus acreage is decreasing from people selling out to development, and the industry is losing a lot of its capacity to homeowners.
{p dir=”ltr”}Swain said it’s great to produce a better quality product. However, she said, it’s hard to keep up with the cost of regulations, materials and labor.
{p dir=”ltr”}Congressman Greg Steube, not able to attend the meeting in person, sent a digital video to play at the meeting. In it, he said his district has 5,000 farms covering 2.1 million acres. Highlands County has 989 farms, he said, comprising 375,000 acres, 93% of which are family owned.
{p dir=”ltr”}His is the number one agricultural district in Florida with over $1 billion in market value of agricultural products from 2,000 new and beginning farmers and 1,000 veteran farmers, he said. It’s in the top 25% nationally for agriculture, he said, as well as being the top citrus-producing district in the nation.
{p dir=”ltr”}Steube has asked to have the U.S. Department of Agriculture direct more efforts and funds toward combating citrus greening, and said he had reintroduced a bill to ban all commercially-produced fresh citrus from China and had testified against trade policies that he said favored Mexico and other produce importers.