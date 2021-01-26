SEBRING — Discussions of what could happen to the Highlands Regional Medical Center building may have spurred the Veterans Affairs Administration, via the Bay Pines VA Clinic, to focus more attention on local veterans’ medical needs.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg told the Board of County Commission last week that he talked with a high-ranking official of the clinic about possibly taking over ownership of the county-owned and privately run hospital.
“So they didn’t rule it out, totally,” Vosburg said, “but said that they, as a result of this, are going to prioritize the project of increasing the capacity of their current clinic.”
Bay Pines has a $5,000 square foot or smaller clinic locally, Vosburg said. Within the next year, Vosburg was told, they will look at building a larger clinic — 15,000 square feet — somewhere along U.S. 27 between HRMC and Liberty Star Plaza at South George Boulevard.
Congressman Greg Steube’s office has been in contact with them about this, as well, Vosburg said.
Vosburg said he and county staff can coordinate with Bay Pines to put together a presentation for a future meeting, which Commissioner Arlene Tuck said would be a great idea.
Steube sits on the Veterans Affairs Committee, as former active-duty military for five years with a tour in Iraq in 2006-2007.
“I have personally gone through the VA process. Actually, I’m still going through the VA process,” Steube said when he last spoke to the commission. “So I think it’s good to have someone that’s a vet, that’s actually going through the VA process, and has dealt with that personally, to better understand how our VA process works.”
On that committee, Steube sits on the Subcommittee for Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs and the Subcommittee for Health, which deals with all the VA hospital and clinic facilities.