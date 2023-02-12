Unfortunate early ends to a pair of state tournament journeys.
Avon Park and Sebring’s girls basketball teams were eliminated in their respective regional quarterfinals Thursday. The Red Devils fell 49-42 to Lakewood High School while the Blue Streaks suffered a 65-37 defeat against Parrish Community High School.
Avon Park (Class 4A Region 3)
The Red Devils came out strong with a 12-8 lead thanks to buckets from all five of their starters including threes from Tytianna Allen and Jiyana Walker. A last-second Spartan lay-up made it 12-10 after the first.
The second quarter started quite competitive with both teams trying their best to keep each other off the scoreboard. Eventually, the Spartans would tie it up and later take the lead thanks a three-ball from the corner for a 15-12 advantage.
They were part of what was a 9-3 Lakewood run through the first four minutes. The Spartans eventually took a 23-18 advantage into halftime. However that lead would expand to 27-18 in the first two minutes. Zoe Wortinger got Avon Park its first point of the quarter with a free throw make at the 6:30 mark.
Following a Lakewood two-pointer, Jaelyn Bell picked up an old-fashioned three-point play to make it 29-22. But a 4-0 Spartan run pushed the lead back. That was the theme in the second half as Avon Park tried to claw back and cut into the lead. But every time the Red Devils made a dent, Lakewood would do enough to keep them at arm’s length and eventually hel9d on for the win.
Sebring (Class 5A Region 3)
The ball game didn’t start out particularly close. Short-handed offensively due to an injury to point guard Shamari Jones, Sebring was outscored 25-7 in the game’s first quarter. However, the Blue Streaks wouldn’t go down that easy. They fought back with 16 points to Parrish’s 20 in the second quarter. However, that still meant a 45-23 halftime deficit.
And unfortunately the Bulls kept the pressure on in the second half coming out with a 20-6 third quarter that helped them coast to the win 65-37.
Adrianna Maldonado led all Blue Streak scorers with 13 points on 4-for-7 shooting and 4-for-6 from the free throw line. She was also one of three Blue Streaks who played all 32 minutes including Gileanys Martinez and Keely Jones.
With those two losses, the high school girls basketball season came to an end in Highlands County. These teams will look to readjust and put in the work during the offseason to see if they can make more noise for the 2023-2024 season.