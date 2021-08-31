Highlands Regional Medical Center has changed its visitor policy in response to the rise in COVID cases. There are no visitors allowed at this time with the exception of pediatric emergency room patients. They may have one parent/ adult guardian.
AdventHealth’s West Division, which includes Highlands County, has also limited its visitors due to the coronavirus. A press release dated Aug. 27 stated, “All AdventHealth West Florida Division hospital locations in Tampa Bay and Sebring are currently limiting visitors.” For visitation policies at individual hospitals, visit adventhealth.com/hospital/adventhealth-sebring for Sebring and adventhealth.com/hospital/adventhealth-lake-placid for Lake Placid.
The hospital announcements come as there has been an overall decrease in state hospitalizations, although some areas are still near peak capacity.
Lee Health reported 639 COVID patients in its system on Monday, with 15 of those bring children in the Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida in Fort Myers. Of those 639, 96 are on ventilators and 116 are in ICU. Case numbers have been pretty consistent over the past week.
Lee Health said there were 92 new COVID-19 hospital admissions on Sunday and 49 discharges. There were also eight deaths.
AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division reported a good-sized reduction in COVID patients, with 274 fewer on Friday than was there in the hospital on Monday, as hospitalizations dropped from 1,654 to 1,380.
Children are still being hit hard by the current uptick in cases. On Friday, the School Board of Highlands County reported 1,238 students in quarantine. There were 622 elementary students, 369 middle school students and 247 high school students in quarantine.
“In our efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in schools, we are continuing enhanced cleaning procedures, distancing when possible, and following Florida Department of Health Highlands County recommendations and Florida Department of Education policy for the quarantine of infected and exposed individuals,” said John Varady, of the School Board. “We are also reminding parents to not send children to school if they are sick, have been tested for COVID-19 and are awaiting test results, or if they are experiencing any symptoms.”
According to the Florida Hospital Association, Florida had 15,488 hospitalized with COVID on Monday, which is a decrease of 9.5% from the previous week. COVID-19 patients were accounting for nearly 33% of all hospitalizations and 53% of all ICU cases.
FHA said the state recorded 17,690 new cases on Saturday and 13,022 new cases on Sunday, both of which are well below the seven-day average of 21,288. Some testing sites in the states were closed Sunday due to Ida.
With many states not reporting numbers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday and Sunday the CDC is still playing catchup from the weekend. As of 4 p.m. Monday, the CDC is showing the U.S. with having 68,743 new cases on Saturday and 42,329 on Sunday. The three previous days each saw more than 170,000 new cases.
Vaccinations in the U.S. remain high, with Bloomberg reporting an average of 898,446 doses per day given over the past seven days, which is an increase of 175,000 per day from two weeks ago. A total of 370 million doses have been given to 204 million people.
Globally, there have been a total of 5.26 billion vaccine doses given, which is roughly enough to fully vaccinate 34.3% of the world’s population. Nearly 41 million doses are being given per day.
According to Johns Hopkins, the U.S. has seen a total of 38.96 million cases and had 638,326 deaths.
Globally, there have been 216.8 million cases and 4.5 million deaths.