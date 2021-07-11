SEBRING — Those who haven’t been working for the past several months – regardless of the reason – will have the opportunity to find a job this week.
CareerSource Heartland is holding a hiring event called “Return to Work.” It will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 15 at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center, 4509 George Blvd., in Sebring. Veterans are welcomed first.
According to Colleen Dukes, business operations manager, a total of 31 employers had agreed to participate as of the beginning of this month.
“This is going to be a packed event,” Dukes said. “We are very excited about it,” she added, noting that this will be the first in-person event Career Source Heartland has hosted since the fall of 2019.
Several jobs are available. Among them are: ambulance driver, Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), paramedic, buyer, boat builder, driver/equipment operator, maintenance worker, firefighter/EMT, entry level manufacturing, machine maintenance technician, auto body technician, automotive detailer, business development center representative, collision shop assistant, automotive diesel mechanic, outpatient therapist, domestic violence advocate, plumber, electrician, drywall installer and plant fabrication laborer. Some work-from-home jobs are also available.
Dukes said job seekers should dress for an interview and bring a resume. If they need help preparing a resume, call 863-385-3672 or stop by the Sebring office at 5901 US 27 S., Suite 1.
Masks will be offered and hand sanitizer will be provided.
Florida’s Department of Economic Opportunity announced that the state will withdraw from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Program, removing additional funds from those who receive unemployment payments. The withdrawal took effect on June 26.
The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Program gives people who are currently on unemployment a $300 weekly payment from the federal government in addition to the state’s unemployment payment, which is a maximum of $275.
Dukes said the Sebring office has been getting busy. She said 57 people showed up there July 1.
Dukes said a hiring event was held in Hardee County at the end of June. There were 20 employers and 160 job seekers in attendance.