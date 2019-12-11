In the purest sense of laws, our 50 states cannot prevent the federal government from enforcing federal law. End of story, period. Probably not without a debate of the 10th Amendment concerning Reserved Powers — The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.
An argument can be made that such actions as declaring sanctuary for a constitutional amendment is protected by the 10th and therefore can protect a jurisdiction such as a city or county from enforcing any federal law considered to be in violation of the Constitution of The United States of America. In our world, we don’t get to decide constitution validity, the proper courts can determine a law to be unconstitutional. Appeals can be taken to the highest court in the land, the Supreme Court of the United States, and the decision rendered is law. It can be reviewed or overturned, but that takes either a rare constitutional amendment or a new ruling of the court.
Federal law is still violated in the states where marijuana, in whatever form, is legal, and it can be enforced. Federal law still recognizes marijuana as a controlled substance. You can be charged with a federal crime that is in conflict with your state law. Federal drug charges are pretty severe. So far, the federal government has chosen not to interfere with states that “legalize” marijuana. However, marijuana is not specifically mentioned in the Constitution, the right to bear arms is: Amendment II — A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.
There you have it. Any law passed that would remove arms from the citizens of our country will and should be declared unconstitutional. Amendment II guarantees that. What it does not specify is the type of arms we the people are allowed to keep in our homes and here lies the argument going forward. Regulation. Can the government regulate the types of arms its citizens are allowed to own?
Today there is no federal registration laws for gun owners and a background check is prohibited. States, however, often have registrations, backgrounds and laws concerning convicted felons. There is also a federal law preventing convicted felons from ever possessing a firearm.
So, are we worried the great state of Florida is going to pass some laws concerning our rights to bear arms hoping the government will back away from interference as they tend to do with marijuana?
Why do we even feel the need to have a resolution to not expend resources to enforce gun control that may be a violation of the Constitution? We already have a process concerning the constitutionality of laws. Our system does not leave it up to local government, state government or even the feds to decide if something that gets passed is constitutional; it leaves it in the law of the land’s hand. Anything remotely interfering with our Constitution’s intent will most likely not have enough strength to get to the Supreme Court. If and when it does, it will likely be struck down.
Declaring ourselves a sanctuary county for the Second Amendment does very little for us except point out we strongly believe in the Second Amendment. I don’t think you need to spend more than an hour in our county to see the pride in America demonstrated here. I have been all over the country and I can, without a doubt, say this community has demonstrated a pride in our entire system, the American way of life and the flag that represents all America is, more routinely than any other place I have called home.
It is my opinion that our actions define us; I say love the Constitution and let our system work. All this could be rhetoric designed to divide us as a nation even more. There are many people who disagree with the fact that weapons are allowed to be in my home, and it is perfectly fine for them to try to persuade me otherwise. I still count them as friends. In its purest sense, laws passed in the state of Florida cannot prevent the federal government from enforcing federal law.
