SEBRING — An Avon Park man, cited in January in Brevard County with driving drunk and causing injury, now faces a vehicular homicide charge.
Shawn Malik Coombes, 23, was arrested last Wednesday and pleaded not guilty during his first appearance on Thursday.
Coombes has several charges against him since the New Year’s Day high-speed wreck on Interstate 95 that killed one passenger and seriously injured another.
His other charges include DUI manslaughter, DUI with serious bodily injury, reckless driving causing serious bodily injury, DUI with property damage, driving under the influence and driving with a suspended/revoked license.
Arrest affidavits from the Florida Highway Patrol and on file with the Brevard County Clerk of Courts state at 12:25 p.m. Jan. 1, witnesses saw him driving a 2016 four-door Nissan at a high rate of speed and moving in and out of traffic in a reckless manner on I-95.
Based on information FHP gathered from his car’s electronic data recorder, he drove the car up to 111 mph before he hit a semitrailer at or near mile marker 187, and bounced into a light post at 103 mph.
The impact critically injured Irene Gonzalez, one of his passengers, who later died at Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne.
The wreck also broke the back of Alexis Schneider, his other passenger, according to affidavits.
Passengers’ ages are unavailable in documents currently filed with the Brevard County Clerk of Court.
Todd Brown, public information officer for the District 18 State Attorney’s Office in Brevard County, said some information is still pending discovery in the case.
FHP had the case under investigation until early April, Brown said, and then turned the case over to the state attorney, at which time a judge ordered a warrant for Brown.
It took roughly a month to find him, Brown said.
Coombes next hearings are scheduled for May 29 and July 9, according to court documents.
Based on the affidavit, Coombes allegedly told witnesses that he was the driver, and when law enforcement checked his name with the Driver and Vehicle Information Database (DAVID), they learned his license had been suspended.
Coombes was transported to Holmes Regional Medical Center where blood samples were taken, which showed a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.012, the affidavit said.
The legal intoxication limit in Florida is 0.08.