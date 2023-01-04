LAKE PLACID — Hoz Compton, Lake Placid developer and philanthropist, is closer to his life-long goal of opening a health center for poor Peruvians.

Compton, who has been donating time and resources to medical missions and health centers in the Sacred Valley of Peru for about 20 years, is helping to buy land on which to expand an existing health clinic. He will travel to Peru in the next weeks to oversee the purchase of the land that will provide more treatment space for the Kausay Wasi Clinic, which has been in operation since 2005.

Recommended for you