LAKE PLACID — Hoz Compton, Lake Placid developer and philanthropist, is closer to his life-long goal of opening a health center for poor Peruvians.
Compton, who has been donating time and resources to medical missions and health centers in the Sacred Valley of Peru for about 20 years, is helping to buy land on which to expand an existing health clinic. He will travel to Peru in the next weeks to oversee the purchase of the land that will provide more treatment space for the Kausay Wasi Clinic, which has been in operation since 2005.
The goal is to knock down an adobe structure on property adjacent to the clinic and replace it with a modern, two-story building with more treatment space.
“There will be more operating rooms and recovery rooms,” Compton said. “Right now, patients have to share the rooms they have. There will be a place for physical therapy, storage, whatever room they don’t have now.”
The clinic specializes in corrective surgery, prosthetics, and other health services for the poorest in the world. The clinic hosts 10-12 visiting volunteer U.S. medical teams each year.
In fact, the valley is a focal point for medical missions from all over the world. Compton has met medical teams from Texas, Maine, Massachusetts and of course, Boston and Portland, Oregon. Miami Children’s Hospital and St. Anthony’s in St. Petersburg, Fla., also have sent medical teams to the area. After years of donating to organizations, he’s now involved in the building of a facility.
“I’ve wanted to build a facility for a while,” Compton said. “Cleft palates are very common in Peru. The birth defects were so bad that children can’t suckle when they’re born. Before medical procedures were available, it was not unknown for parents to suffocate their children rather than see them starve to death.”
Among the experts he’s working with is Guido del Prado, a Harvard-trained native of the Sacred Valley who eventually served under five U.S. presidents. Del Prado’s wife, Sandy, also volunteers her life to the medical missions.
“Guido speaks five languages, including Quechua, the language of the Incas,” Compton said. “He’s not a doctor, but he set this up. He retired at 55 and he and his wife Sandy decided to serve the people of their country by founding the Kausay Wasi Clinic in the valley. He came from dirt poor, so he decided to give back by starting the clinic.”
Frieda Puma, one of the medical specialists Compton supports in the Sacred Valley, learned in Boston how to build prosthetic arms, legs, and other limbs using easily available parts. There are some 40,000 registered amputee cases in the region.
“She gets parts from hardware stores, construction sites; it’s amazing what she can design and build. She does legs, hands, feet, everything.”
The former director of Heartland National Bank has also donated proceeds from the sale of some of his Lake Placid properties, including a lot on Main Avenue he had donated to the town for a new police station — provided the police would be headquartered downtown. Now that issue has been solved, at Compton’s request the town deeded the lot to the nonprofit Salem Medical Teams LLC, an Oregon company that ensures the donations make it to the medical clinics in Peru. He also donated proceeds from the sale of a Lake Placid warehouse he recently sold.
It’s an example of Compton’s decision to double down on a life of philanthropy. The energetic 78-year-old has a second home in Lamay, not far from the clinic and Machu Picchu, the UNESCO World Heritage Site that attracts visitors from around the globe. The nearly 8,000-foot edifice is home to a 15th century Inca citadel with breathtaking views and invaluable archeological discoveries. Its temples and rooms are still revealing themselves to investigators and researchers.
Compton for years has been drawn to the humble and proud people of the Sacred Valley. Some of them walk eight to 10 hours down rocky mountain trails from their rural mountain villages to reach the Kausay Wasi Clinic in Coya. They navigate the nearly vertical trails in sandals made from old tires, carrying their children in a blanket slung over their backs.
“This is not about me,” Compton said. “They are humble, loving people. Forty percent of the people in the valley don’t have electricity. They have to go to a market to buy what they are going to eat that day.”