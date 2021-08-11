MULBERRY — A Highlands County man escaped serious injury early Tuesday morning when Polk County Sheriff's Office received calls regarding an aircraft crash alongside Coronet Road in Mulberry. Deputies, along with Polk County Fire Rescue, responded to the scene at around 8 a.m..
The pilot of the maroon DeltaJet Apollo Light Sport aircraft, 71-year-old Charles McLochlin of Lake Placid, was conducting "touch and go" landings on the grassy runway that parallels Coronet, when on his fourth "touch and go" the front wheel collapsed upon landing, causing the nose of the craft to collide with the ground, and then rotate and come to a stop in a ditch.
According to the PCSO, McLochlin and his passenger, 68-year-old Michael Hano of Lakeland, were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.