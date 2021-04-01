An Avon Park man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash that took place just before 7 a.m. on March 29 in Manatee County.
Florida Highway Patrol reported the 22-year-old man was driving a sedan west on State Road 64, just west of Dam Road, followed by two other sedans, one driven by a 22-year-old Wauchula man and the other driven by a 63-year-old Ona man.
As the three vehicles traveled west, a tractor trailer driven by a 59-year-old Williston man was traveling east on State Road 64 when it failed to maintain a single lane and collided with the front left of the first vehicle traveling west.
The collision caused the sedan driven by the Avon Park man to rotate, travel off the road and come to rest on the north grass shoulder.
The tractor trailer continued east and struck the right side of the second sedan traveling west. In an attempt to avoid a collision with the tractor trailer, the third sedan traveled off the roadway and came to rest on the north grass shoulder.
FHP reported the driver of the tractor trailer suffered critical injuries in the crash. The Avon Park driver suffered the only other injuries in the mishap. Neither of his two passengers or the other two drivers were injured.