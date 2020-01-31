SEBRING – Once ignored, linesmen earned new respect after the summer of storms in 2004, when it seemed a hurricane passed Central Florida every week. With the power out, food rotting and bodies sweating, there was nothing sweeter than seeing Duke Energy trucks filled with linemen aboard. You just knew you were going to be cool soon.
Linesmen soon became our heroes and many tried to show them the best they could by even taking in laundry after Hurricane Irma in 2017.
Three apprentices from the Duke Energy Highlands Operations Center in Sebring will be competing in the Duke Energy Lineman’s Rodeo 2020 in Winter Garden this weekend.
Each man must pass a written exam today then participate in a very physical competition. David Alexander, Tanner Bell and Cooper Edmundson will be competing in the rodeo individually as apprentices, a first for all. Highlands News-Sun caught up with the men as they were on the practice “field” at the Highlands Operations Center on Thursday morning.
“Saturday is the fun part,” Alexander said. “You are doing the same things you do on the job but timed. It makes you think about what you are doing and staying really focused. You still have to be as careful as you would be on the job. We do the hurt man rescue and climb the pole as quickly and safely as we can.”
Alexander explained that in the hurt man rescue, the linesmen have to don special equipment, climb the pole, cut the hurt man (mannequin) off the pole and lower him in a safety harness to the ground. He also said that during the pole climb, each lineman uses his gritted teeth to hold a small basket with a raw egg inside. After reaching the top, the egg is removed from the basket and is carried down by the linemen where a judge looks at the egg to make sure there are no cracks.
“There are deductions for mistakes. It may sound silly, but it keeps you cautious and deliberate. It’s fun to get to see how you measure up; it’s a competitive mindset,” Alexander said, explaining that the men had each other’s back. “There is a brotherhood — a camaraderie. You can work long hours and it’s simple to make mistakes that could be life altering.”
Ana Gibbs, Corporate Communications with Duke, said there are two mystery competitions the men will have to compete in on Saturday. She also said the competition is exciting because the winners will go to Kansas City where the top compete in the international “Olympics” against other utilities.
“Duke Energy’s seniors won the international competition last year,” she said. “We are very proud of that.”
Gibbs explained the industry can be potentially dangerous with long hours.
“This career is for those with a heart of service,” she said. “They all have families that they leave during a storm. As a company, we recognize that. I say,’they are headed into a storm while everyone else heads out it.’”
Alexander said his job does offer him the instant gratification of seeing the lights back on.