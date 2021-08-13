SEBRING — Two men from Avon Park were involved in what resulted in a double fatal crash Wednesday afternoon in Lee County.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a van driven by a 27-year-old woman from Fort Myers was traveling west on Bonita Beach Road in the left turn lane, approaching the intersection of Downs Drive in Bonita Springs when it entered the direct path of a box truck driven by a 55-year-old man from Avon Park.
The reporting officer noted that the van was facing a posted “Left Turn Yield on Green” sign when it entered the truck’s path.
The front of the truck collided with the right side of the van, causing the van to rotate.
The two passengers of the van — a 90-year-old male and a 53-year-old male, both of Fort Myers Beach — succumbed to their injuries after being transported to an area hospital.
Neither the driver of the van or the driver of the truck, nor his 32-year-old passenger, also of Avon Park, were injured in the crash.
The report indicates both occupants of the truck were wearing their seatbelts, while it is unknown if any of the occupants of the van were restrained.
FHP reports that the investigation is ongoing.