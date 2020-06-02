SEBRING — Americans have tried to come to grip with the death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died in police custody in that city, and who played basketball for South Florida Community College.
When asked, heads of local law enforcement told the Highlands News-Sun what they have done to guard against any such situations here, and expressed hope from how local residents have coped with the news, in light of violence in other parts of the country.
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, president of the Florida Association of Sheriff’s, expressed sympathies on behalf of all Florida sheriffs to the family of George Floyd, and said, in an emailed statement, that the Minneapolis police officer used deadly force in a situation where there was no justification.
“The other officers present should have intervened to stop the officer who had his knee on George Floyd’s neck. These officers’ actions are not representative of sheriff’s deputies in Florida or the law enforcement profession, and the actions are inconsistent with law enforcement policies and training,” Gualtieri said.
“As leaders,” he added, “it is imperative that we demand accountability in order to maintain trust in the communities we serve and we stand with others today in seeking that accountability.”
Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund and Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler also expressed sorrow for what happened in this circumstance, although they didn’t want to make a specific comment or early judgment on the results of that inquiry.
“Understandably [this] has sparked outrage,” Hoglund said via phone Monday, “certainly in Minneapolis and as we’ve seen now throughout the U.S. and possibly throughout the world — and I hope we’re fortunate in this area that we’ve made an investment in relationships throughout our community.”
Hoglund expressed appreciation that the march/vigil walk in Avon Park and the gathering at the Circle in downtown Sebring, both held over the weekend, took place peacefully.
“And I’m hopeful that the relationships that we’ve built over the years, the time that both the community and our department has put into community relations will serve and help get us through yet another difficult time within our country and certainly within Florida’s healing through this,” Hoglund said.
Fansler hopes that good community relations built on extending respect for all people at all times would guard against something like that happening here.
Officers receive 80 hours of defensive tactics training, Fansler said via email Friday. Once sworn in, officers must take annual training on use of force.
Fansler said complaints of excessive force “are not something our agency sees much of,” which he attributed, along with training, to the body cameras Lake Placid officers wear.
He didn’t know if there is anything that could be said to be 100% effective at preventing something bad from occurring.
“However, as long as we continue to extend courtesy and respect to each other and continue to set an example for up and coming generations, hopefully, these situations will never find a place here,” Fansler said.
Hoglund said his officers also do use-of-force training, which includes understanding physiological response and de-escalation tactics — which Hoglund said amounts to good communication.
He said he couldn’t recall the last time Sebring police had a complaint of excessive force, but it would be handled — as any investigative complaint — to assess what they do know, identify what they don’t know and hold accountable whomever would be responsible for what happened.
“Even if an officer does everything right, if at the end of the day a life is gone, it’s a tragedy,” Hoglund said. “It’s terrible.”
“The events in Minneapolis are tragic all around,” Fansler said. “Tragedy is truly what this is.”