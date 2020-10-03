SEBRING — Local political parties weren’t anticipating any major shakeups with the news that President Dinald Trump had contracted COVID-19.
Some news reports suggested this situation would derail the president’s campaign, as all but one virtual event scheduled for Friday were canceled.
“We have a plan,” Kathy Rapp, chair of the Republican Party of Highlands County. “We’ll stick to the plan.”
She said of the volunteers that “everybody has their own jobs to do” and that things will continue as they are.
Neal Golden, chair of the Democratic Party of Highlands County, also said their campaign would remain the same, barring any changes put forth by the national and state party leaders.
“We are concerned about the health of our president and first lady,” Golden said.
He expects that they are getting the best care available and should come out of quarantine in 14 days.
“And everything will be OK,” Golden said.
At 8:45 a.m. Friday, Democratic nominee Joe Biden tweeted that he and his wife, Jill, sent thoughts to Trump and the First Lady for a swift recovery.
“We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family,” Biden tweeted.
At 12:22 p.m., Biden reported he and his wife had tested negative for the virus.
“Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern,” Biden tweeted. “I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands.”
Golden also said hearing that Biden tested negative for the virus was good news, as it was also good to hear Pence tested negative, to stand in for the president if needed.
CNN.com published a timeline for Trump’s activities prior to the news that Hicks tested positive. At 10:20 p.m. ET on Thursday, Trump departed Duluth, Minnesota, on Air Force One after hosting a campaign rally. Hicks, along for the trip, began showing symptoms and isolated herself in a separate cabin.
Reporters saw her deplaning from the rear steps.
Trump originally intended to continue his schedule for Friday, including a fundraiser in New Jersey.
Trump understated the seriousness of the coronavirus outbreak in its early stages and has repeatedly predicted it would go away. He has rarely worn a mask in public and regularly mocks others for wearing them so often.
The Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center reported Friday afternoon that the virus had infected 7,299,080 people in the United States, killing a total of 208,191.