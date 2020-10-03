Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High 83F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 72F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.