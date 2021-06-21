Speaking recently at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, Highlands County multimedia specialist and Black community leader Selvin Walker said that he longs for the day when society is no longer divided by race.
“When individuals perceive the world like a blended stew rather than a tossed salad, that will be the time of Jubilee,” Walker told the audience.
Walker spoke at the first of a series of community conversations the church is sponsoring on controversial social issues. “We’re hoping the conversations will bring the diverse members of the Highlands County community closer together,” said Reverend George Miller.
Miller selected race relations as the topic of the first conversation and invited Walker to speak on the history and significance of Juneteenth, which was celebrated as a federal holiday for the first time this year.
Juneteenth occurred on June 19, 1865. That’s when 2,000 Union troops arrived in Galveston, TX, and announced that more than 250,000 enslaved Black people in the state were free, by executive decree.
Texas was the last state to free the slaves, and the military action came close to 2 1/2 years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing all slaves in the Confederate states.
“Juneteenth brought joy and hope, but it was the culmination of years of pain, struggle and strife,” Walker said. “Enslaved Black people were under constant surveillance, even when exercising their faith. Laws restricted worship and large gatherings, for fear that blacks would use the gatherings to organize insurrections,” he said.
Two poignant days seared into the memories of enslaved Black people, which continue to be commemorated yearly by their descendants, are Heartbreak Day and Watch Night. Walker explained their significance.
Heartbreak Day, which took place annually on New Year’s Day, was the day when slaveowners auctioned off their slaves. The heartbreak was that it often caused the break up of Black families.
Watch Night or Freedom’s Eve, which took place on New Year’s Eve 1862, the day before the Emancipation Proclamation was to take effect, was the night Black people stayed up until midnight, waiting anxiously for the news of their freedom.
Walker recommended that the audience read a book called “With God, All Things Are Possible,” published by the Life Study Fellowship Foundation, and that they practice the tenets revealed in the book. “Practice will not make you perfect, but it will make you better able to see the goodness in people and to treat people with respect and dignity and to turn that salad into jubilee,” Walker said.
Reverend Miller then asked Black members of the audience who felt comfortable enough to do so to share some of their personal experiences, while white members were asked to actively listen.
Seven of the 22 Black participants spoke.
Roxie McMillion, who participated in student protests in the 1960s and spent time in the Leon County jail, said she never would have believed back then that in 2021, she would be participating in an open forum on race relations. She feels progress has been made and is hopeful for continued strides in equal educational and employment opportunities.
Pat Henderson recalled an early childhood experience in which some white boys pelted her grandmother’s car with eggs. “I wanted my grandmother to go after them, but she told me what they were doing was because of what they were taught at home. She wisely advised me that since I knew better, I should do better and not retaliate,” she said.
Winnie McGhie, who is originally from the West Indies, said she always identified with American blacks, but she felt that American blacks were not very comfortable with blacks from other cultures.
Susie Johnson, who grew up in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, enjoyed her education in an all black school. “I felt loved by my teachers. With integration, all the wonderful, intelligent black teachers were transferred to white schools, and I learned that I had to be 10 times better than white students to succeed,” she said.
Ethel Walker, mother of the speaker, spoke proudly of the education she received in Highlands County at E.O. Douglas High School, which black students attended until integration in 1968.
Walker went on to attend Tuskegee University and then taught school in Miami before coming back to Highlands County when she retired. “We have seen some changes here; we are looking for more changes. I have hope. By being steadfast and loving one another, we can make good things happen,” she said.
Angel Wiggins, Highlands County’s NAACP president and marketing director at Royal Care of Avon Park, recalled being followed by Klan members in 1982 as she and her grandmother walked to their home in Sebring. She was only 3 at the time. As an adult, she’s experienced racism when applying for a job. Her daughter once couldn’t attend a sleepover, because the grandmother of the child who had invited her didn’t like blacks.
While equality is what everyone deserves, Wiggins believes there will always be issues that divide us, whether it’s race or something else. “The best we can do is to treat others as we would like to have them treat us,” she said.
While accepting the format for the evening meeting, Donald Paige, a lawyer, said it’s important for blacks and whites to have a two-way dialogue. Speaking directly to the white listeners, he said “I would never deny you the opportunity to be heard for what you believe.”
Four of the 16 white participants commented afterwards.
Steve Wills said “it was a wonderful format. It created space for comments from the Black community and no one felt threatened.” Larry Bob Holcomb who grew up in Texas and learned about Juneteenth in his Texas history class, found the meeting educational, as did Nancy Beatty, who enjoyed learning more about Juneteenth.
Millie Grime said “the speakers’ comments about experiencing prejudice were heartfelt, but they also felt forgiveness and hope.”