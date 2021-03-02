HIGHLANDS COUNTY — The Boy Scouts of America’s Greater Tampa Bay Area Council held a record-shattering Scouting for Food Drive in February, with scouts assembling more than 45,000 pounds of food for local pantries across their nine-county territory.
Scouting’s Lake Region District, which serves Highlands, Hardee and Polk dounties, helped lead the charge with 4,547 pounds collected. During the annual drive, youth are given the opportunity to choose which local food banks they wish to support within their communities. This year, Highlands County units elected to donate their hauls to Union Congregational Church and First United Methodist Church of Sebring food pantries.
“I am so proud of our boys and girls in Lake Region,” District Executive Julie Diaz-Plante said. “One of the most critical tenets of the Scouting movement is the concept of youth leadership. Here we see our young people living that principle and stepping up as leaders, not just in their troops, but in the community as well.”
Scouting for Food typically sees scouts distribute door hangers throughout local neighborhoods, requesting that residents leave nonperishable food items on their doorsteps at a specified collection time. This year, some units even partnered with larger grocery stores to maximize their returns.
According to Jeremy Twachtman, who directed the Scouting for Food program across the Greater Tampa Bay Area Council, this is the second year in a row that their food drive has broken the previous record. Furthermore, Twachtman said he is awaiting additional reports from several units, so the total is likely to increase. So far, 101 units across the nine-county council have reported results amounting to 45,056 pounds.
“For context, we had 113 units and 37,082 pounds of food reported in 2020,” Twachtman said.
Within Highlands County, Cub Scout Pack 846, Pack 156 and Scouts BSA Troop 156 reported the highest returns, with much of the food donated by the Sebring and Avon Park communities.
“I know that the area we get donations from was as generous as ever,” Deborah Barber, a volunteer with Pack and Troop 156, said. “I actually had to make a few extra trips back to pick up more food. For as small as we are, I thought we did quite well. Between the troop and the pack, we were just shy of 700 pounds.”
According to Barber, the drive also represents an opportunity to teach the youth in her units about the importance of cheerful service.
“They know this is something we do every year,” Barber said. “I hope that they realize that, no matter the size of the gift, it’s always a wonderful thing to give back.”