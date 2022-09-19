Brooke Moran Memorial Golf TournamentThe Choices Family Resource Centers’ Annual Golf for Life Brooke Moran Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club.

The cost is $85 per player which includes golf, 2 mulligans and lunch. The format is a 4-person scramble with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Registration will begin at 7 a.m.

Recommended for you