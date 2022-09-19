Brooke Moran Memorial Golf TournamentThe Choices Family Resource Centers’ Annual Golf for Life Brooke Moran Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club.
The cost is $85 per player which includes golf, 2 mulligans and lunch. The format is a 4-person scramble with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Registration will begin at 7 a.m.
Sponsorship opportunities are available. $1,000 Platinum Sponsorship will include a banner (provided by sponsor) displayed prominently at registration, hole sponsorship sign, recognition in all tournament publicity and two 4-person teams. $500 Silver Sponsorship will include a hole sponsorship and one foursome.
To register please visit www.friendsofchoicesfrc.com/events or call 863-386-0307. Please make checks payable to CFRC and mail to P.O. Box 166 Avon Park, FL 33826.
Dragon Tail 5kThe 12th Annual Lake Placid High School Dragon Tail 5K will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8 starting at 8 a.m. The event benefits the Boys and Girls Cross Country team.
The course takes you from Green Dragon drive, down Jackson Rd, around Miracle League Field, return on N. Tangerine Rd, Ohio St. and back to Green Dragon Dr. The finish line will be at Lake Placid High School Track Complex. The course can be viewed at usatf.org/routes/view.asp?rID=481355
Awards will be given to the top two male and female for each category.
No skates or bicycles please.
The entry fee is $25 and the first 75 paid entries will be guaranteed to receive a 2022 race shirt. Please make checks payable to Lake Placid High School.
For more information please contact Coach Sean Dolan at dolans@highlands.k12.fl.us or Coach Thomas at thomasm@highlands.k12.fl.us or 863-699-5010.
Pink on ParadeSince 2017, AdventHealth Sebring’s Pink on Parade has united our community and raised more than $245,000 to support breast health by funding early detection screenings, as well as lifesaving equipment to help diagnose and treat women and men with breast cancer or breast illness.
And this year is no different! We invite you to join us for a safe, communal 1-mile or 5k walk/run that honors our brave community members who are facing breast cancer, celebrates survivors who have won their fight and remembers those who shine on through their loved ones.
All proceeds benefit the AdventHealth Sebring Breast Care Center, delivering hope and healing.
Awards will be given for Pinkest Attire and Largest Group Participation.
The race will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15 at AdventHealth Sebring. Registration is $30 with a $2.50 registration fee. Registration will begin at 6 p.m., opening ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m., 1-Mile Walk and 5K Run start at 7:10 p.m. with fellowship and awards beginning at 8:15 p.m.
To register please visit RunSignUp.com/SebringPink OnParade-2022
For more information or questions please contact Kirsten Tuner at Kirsten.Turner@AdventHealth.com or at 863-402-5525.
Lane Crosson Memorial Golf TournamentJoin us for our annual Lane Crosson Memorial Golf Tournament, Saturday, Oct. 22 at Pinecrest Golf Club. This tournament is a 4-person scramble style format beginning at 8 a.m.
The entry fee is $100 per player and includes lunch.
A fan favorite event, you are guaranteed to have a good time while raising money for a great cause!
To enter, please fill out the registration form on https://lc5-foundation.org/events/ and submit to Pinecrest Golf Club. Payment can be accept through check dropped off at Pinecrest Golf Club or online via the PayPal link.
Teams will not be fully registered until full payment is received. For more questions, please contact Pinecrest at 863-453-7555.
{strong style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Chet Brojek Annual Golf Tournament{/strong}
The Avon Park Champions Club is once again hosting the Chet Brojek Annual Golf Tournament at River Greens Golf Club. The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 29 with an 8 a.m. start.
There will be a closest to the pin contest, closest to the line, putting contest, a raffle, 50/50 and other fun while funds are raised for the academic and athletic programs for the youth of Avon Park. Please make checks payable to Avon Park Champions Club.
The entry fee is $70 per person which includes golf, cart, refreshments, lunch, post golf awards and raffle prizes. Hole sponsorships are available for $100. Corporate Package (foursome and hole sponsorship) is $325.
Entry deadline is Tuesday, Sept. 15. If you have any questions please contact Chet Brojek at cbrojek@comcast.net or call 863-712-3524.