Senior softball leagues joining forces
This year Highland County Senior Softball will change things up a bit. They are combining all ages 50 and up. The games will be played at the Highland County Sports Complex. The league draft will take place Jan. 7 and the 40-game schedule will get underway on Jan. 12. Games will begin at 11 a.m. You may call Don Dobbert at 256-504-1710 for more information.
Registration for Heartland Heroes ends Sunday
Registration and times for the AdventHealth Heartland Heroes Virtual 5K Run/Walk & 10K are due Sunday by 9 p.m. You may register at runsignup.com/heartlandheroesvirtual5k10k and run route, results and completion selfies must be emailed to kirsten.scarborough@adventhealth.com by Sunday at 9 p.m. The cost is $25.
Million Dollar Hole-In-One Shootout
The South Florida State College Foundation will host the fourth annual Million Dollar Hole-In-One Shootout will be held Jan. 14-17 at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club. Qualifying will be held on Thursday and Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturday from &:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Shootout will be held on Sunday starting at 9 a.m.
The cost is $10 for a bag of 10 balls. All golfers are welcome. The shootout is sponsored by Century 21 Advanced All Service Reality, Inc. and will benefit the South Florida State College Athletics.
VFW Golf Tournament
The VFW Post 4300 Golf Tournament will take place Saturday, March 20 at Sebring Municipal Golf Course. Check-in begins at 7:15 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. The four-person scramble event is $65 per player for the first 36 foursomes. Mulligans included.
There will be first, second and third flight prizes, closest to the pin for men and women, longest drive for men and women. Refreshments during golf, meal to follow at VFW Post 4300 at 1041 Lakeview Dr, Sebring Fl. The event will also have door prizes, a raffle and 50/50 drawing. Hole sponsorship are available for $50 and corporate sponsor are $1,000 and includes a foursome.
Please make checks payable to VFW Post 4300. Payment must accompany entry form. For more information please contact Paul Morris at 863-446-2064 or VFW Post 4300 at 863-385-8902.