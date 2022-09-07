Thursday
Sebring bowling at Jenson Beach
Hardee girls golf at Sebring, 4 p.m.
Avon Park JV football at Frostproof, 7 p.m.
Lake Placid JV football at Sebring, 7 p.m.
Lake Placid volleyball at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Sebring volleyball at SSAC Invite
Pensacola State College volleyball at South Florida, 4 p.m.
Lake Wales football at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Region football at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m.
Nova football at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Sebring volleyball at SSAC Invite
Sebring boys golf at Lakewood Ranch Invite
Lake Placid, Avon Park cross country at Frostproof, 7 a.m.
Sebring swim hosts Blackman Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Gulf Coast State College volleyball at South Florida, 1 p.m.
Monday
Sebring boys golf at Jenkins Invite, TBA
Clewiston volleyball at Sebring, 7 p.m.
Avon Park volleyball at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
Okeechobee volleyball at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Sebring girls golf at McKeel, 4 p.m.
Lake Placid boys golf at Avon Park, 4 p.m. (Pinecrest)
Avon Park girls golf at Lake Placid, 4 p.m.
Avon Park cross country host meet at Highlands Hammock, 4 p.m.
Lake Placid swim at Winter Haven, 5:30 p.m. (Rowdy Gaines Pool)
Frostproof swim at Avon Park, 5:30 p.m.
DeSoto volleyball at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Placid volleyball at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 15
Sebring boys golf at Frostproof
Sebring bowling at Treasure Coast
Lake Placid girls golf at Hardee, 4 p.m. (Bluffs)
Hardee swim at Sebring, 5:30 p.m.
Avon Park swim at Lake Placid, 5:30 p.m.
Avon Park JV football at Lake Region, 7 p.m.
LaBelle JV football at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.
Frostproof volleyball at at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m.
DeSoto volleyball at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 16
Avon Park football at Parrish Community, 7 p.m.
Immokalee football at Lake Placid, 7 p.m. (Homecoming)
Sebring football at Kathleen, 7:30 p.m.
Avon Park volleyball at Clewiston, 7:30 p.m.
St. Petersburg College volleyball at South Florida, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Lake Placid, Sebring cross country at North Port Invite, 8 a.m.
State College of Florida volleyball at South Florida, 1 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 19
Crutchfield Hawkins Invitational at River Greens
Webber International University volleyball at South Florida, 6 p.m.
Ridge Community volleyball at Sebring, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Clewiston boys golf at Lake Placid, 4 p.m.
Lake Placid girls golf at Clewiston, 4 p.m.
Lake Placid host cross country meet, 5 p.m.
Avon Park swim at Sebring, 5:30 p.m.
Sebring volleyball at Okeechobee, 7 p.m.
Avon Park volleyball at Lake Wales, 7:30 p.m.
LaBelle volleyball at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
South Florida volleyball at Palm Beach State College, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 22
Sebring bowling at LPA
Bartow, Lake Placid girls golf at Sebring, 4 p.m.
Sebring boys golf at Lake Placid, 4 p.m.
Lake Placid girls golf at Sebring (Sun ‘n Lake) , 4 p.m.
Sebring swim at Winter Haven (Rowdy), 5:30 p.m.
Hardee, Frostproof swim at Avon Park, 5:30 p.m.
Hardee JV football at Avon Park, 7 p.m.
Okeechobee JV football at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.
Avon Park volleyball at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Palmetto volleyball at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 23
Sebring volleyball at Lakeland Christian
Lake Placid football at Lake Region, 7 p.m.
Sebring football at Clearwater Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Frostproof football at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Sebring volleyball at Lakeland Christian
Sebring bowling at Kegal Tournament
Avon Park volleyball at Davenport Tri-Match
Avon Park cross country at Cape Coral, 6:30 a.m.