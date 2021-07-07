TALLAHASSEE — Two students from Sebring have been named to the Spring 2021 President’s List at Tallahassee Community College. Students must earn a 4.0 grade point average to receive the President’s List recognition. The two students from Sebring are to be congratulated for attaining this high honor. They are Angelica Pirela and Carly Reed.
Tallahassee Community College is consistently ranked as one of the top community colleges in the nation. Offering an Associate in Arts degree for transfer to a state university in multiple tracks, as well as over 70 different degree and certificate programs that encompass a variety of fields, TCC has a wide range of educational pathways for students from all walks of life.
Joshua Saenz named to UNH dean’s listDURHAM, N.H. — Joshua Saenz of Sebring has been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire for earning Honors for the spring 2021 semester. Saenz is majoring in Mathematics.
Students named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire are students who have earned recognition through their superior scholastic performance during a semester enrolled in a full-time course load (12 or more graded credits). Students whose grade point average is 3.5 through 3.64 are awarded honors.