TALLAHASSEE — Tallahassee Community College will recognize more than 3,000 candidates for graduation during the College’s Virtual Commencement Celebration at 6 p.m. on Friday. Celebrate with TCC graduates by visiting www.tcc.fl.edu/2021celebration and click the video at the top of the screen to participate in the special virtual ceremony.
TCC President Jim Murdaugh shares his congratulations to the graduating students as they conclude their TCC education.
The following local students graduated from TCC: Carly Sage Reed of Sebring; Essence Wright of Sebring; Morgan Carlson of Sebring; Jarcaria Dennis of Avon Park; and Rameeta Kamal of Sebring.
Tallahassee Community College is consistently ranked as one of the top community colleges in the nation. Offering an Associate in Arts degree for transfer to a state university in multiple tracks, as well as over 70 different degree and certificate programs that encompass a variety of fields, TCC has a wide range of educational pathways for students from all walks of life.