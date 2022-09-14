MANCHESTER, N.H. — It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Summer 2022 Dean’s List. They are Jaime Wheeler of Avon Park and Kathryn Wagner of Lake Placid. The summer terms run from May to August. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
The President’s List is as follows: Tamara Garner of Avon Park, and Anthony Escobar and Rachel Stacy, both of Sebring. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List.