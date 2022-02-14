SEBRING — A man who has been campaigning since 2018 for Congress will have a speaking event next Wednesday in Lakeland for students at Florida Southern College.
Allen Ellison, who was the 2018 and 2020 Democratic nominee for Florida’s Congressional District 17, is campaigning for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Marco Rubio, who plans to run for reelection.
In this most recent campaign, 41-year-old Ellison has been running since Nov. 23, 2020, said Aisha Alayande, his state campaign manager.
“It’s the longest grass-roots campaign in the Senate race,” Alayande said, adding that he has taken no donations from corporations or political action committees (PACs), but instead relies on donations from individuals and the work of “thousands of volunteers.”
Owner and operator of The Ellison Salon & Spa Inc. at 114 S. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring, Ellison got his cosmetology license at South Florida State College, Alayande said, and his political science degree from Florida Southern College in Lakeland.
It was at Florida Southern, according to his website, that he met his future wife, Dr. Samantha Ellison. They had their daughter, Allanah, on Christmas Day 2010.
On his website, AllenEllison.com, he states that his cosmetology work taught him what is needed in elected officials and what is lacking.
“It has taught me that as public servants, we have an obligation to utilize our skills and resources to help people in need in ways that benefit them,” Ellison states, “and it all starts with listening, being open-minded, being resourceful, and solving complex problems.”
Alayande said he’s also well-versed in building coalitions, and has ideas on how to cover the costs of universal healthcare and basic income without resorting to taxing the wealthy. When asked for details she said he plans to reveal those ideas when elected, reserving the opportunity to present them on the Senate floor.
“What we have now is not working,” Alayande said, adding, “In this Senate race right now, he is young. He is the one with new ideas.”
Alayande said he is the “most engaged candidate” in the field, talking to all people whether they are Democrats, Republicans or Independents.
“We’re not talking to parties,” Alayande said. “It’s people who have the issues.”
Born in 1980 at Walker Memorial Hospital in Avon Park and raised in Wauchula in a three-bedroom mobile home with six younger siblings, Ellison describes his parents as “hard-working, genuine people.”
He said his mother’s work with the disabled for 25 years opened his eyes to the ableism and discrimination some individuals face, while his father, who paid for piano lessons for him at age 11, started him off playing piano in many area churches, some of which his father helped to build.
“I felt that playing in a place of worship my father built connected me to my community in a way that can’t be described,” Ellison said.
As for finances, Alayande said campaigns cost money, but Ellison does not believe “money” should be in politics. It shouldn’t take money to encourage people to vote, she said.
“We want people to have the opportunity to vote for the best candidate,” Alayande said, “not the richest.”
Ellison will speak at Florida Southern at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 16 in the Simmons Center for Multicultural Appreciation as part of Black History Month. He will also have a live online event for anyone to participate, “#FridaysForFlorida Your Vote” at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, on Facebook Live, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter. Alayande said this is a regular weekly event to stay connected to all people.
For further details on his policies, visit AllenEllison.com or connect from there to his social media channels.