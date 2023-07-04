The big canvas tents go up in Lake Placid, Sebring, and Avon Park for about a week every July.
Below the big tops are poppers, rockets, mortars, sparklers, and other fireworks with monikers like Black Cats, Invasion Begins, Mayhem Rockets, Lady Fingers, Thunder Bombs and Bamboo Explosions.
Local fireworks vendors are open for business, offering this year’s crop of fireworks for Independence Day.
Anthony Pasquino owns the fireworks concession on the east side of U.S. 27 in Lake Placid. He and his helpers erected his large tent last week and filled the space with tables covered in all kinds of fireworks, from ground-based snakes, cone fountains, ground-bloom flowers, and spinners to ear-splitting screaming rockets, mortars, shooting stars and everything else airborne.
Selling fireworks is not as unencumbered as it looks, Pasquino says. It can cost as much as $30,000 (not including inventory) to get the tent up and running, he says.
“I’ve been doing it for four years and I can tell you, the majority of tents in Highlands County carry at least $20,000 worth of fireworks,” he said. “You have to pay $10,000 for lot rental, in addition to paying for the tent rental, creating the banners, maybe renting a gas generator to run lights. There’s portable toilets and of course, permits – all before you open.”
Pasquino, however, is not complaining. He’s not only doing what he loves doing – answering questions from customers who peruse the fireworks – but he’s raising money for causes he embraces. By the way, he offers “buy one, get one” prices.
“We take proceeds from the fireworks tent and give back to the community,” he said. “We like to say, ‘Let the blessings that come in become a blessing for other people.’”
Pasquino, who says he launched a Christian radio station called Yahmen Radio (Men of God Ministries) in Sebring last year, also supports Little Lambs Inc.
The nonprofit provides support, encouragement and Bible studies for inmates so they can become “Godly men, husbands and fathers free from all addictions.”
Further north up U.S. 27 on Thursday, Paula Sapp was under another big canvas fireworks tent at the Lake Placid American Legion. Like Pasquino, Sapp relies on a portable generator to provide electricity to process transactions.
She also has a message.
“People need to be reminded to take care of their pets that are scared of the fireworks,” said Sapp, herself an animal lover. She is leader and mentor of the Lake Placid 4-H Clovers. She helps the young members raise rabbits, goats, hogs and cattle to auction at the Highlands County Fair auction. “Every year, if you know that your animals are scared, remember to put your animals up.”
She offered a quick tour of the fireworks under her tent. Like Pasquino, her fireworks are buy one, get one.
“These are mortars, they go up like 200 feet in the air,” she said, holding up the box. “They come in a box of 24, but you can buy one, get one, so you get 48 shells.”’
Price: $250, but there are plenty of less-expensive fireworks that shoot, hover, whine, and bang.
Depending upon which state one lives, fireworks are illegal and can only be sold with a permit. Law enforcement can seize fireworks if they are being used irresponsibly. In fact, the National Safety Council offers these safety tips:
- Never allow young children to handle fireworks
- Older children should use them only under close adult supervision
- Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol
- Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear
- Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands
- Never light them indoors
- Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material.
Sapp shows off a 4,000-round firecracker line, which locals have ignited on their docks to obtain an uninterrupted round of small explosions.
“They go off all the way down the docks,” she said. “It’s just a friendly competition to do the most bangs.”
For Sapp, the Fourth of July is about friends, family and community.
“We still need to be celebrating America, but it’s also about barbecues, picnics, the lakes, having family and friends together on Independence Day,” she said. “It’s a wonderful holiday.”