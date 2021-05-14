LAKE PLACID — The lives of three Highlands County families have been irrevocably changed after a tragic multi-vehicle crash on Saturday. While the families grieve the loss of crash victims Austin Brewer and Lindsay Sapp, both of Lake Placid, and Cope Brewer of Sebring, locals are creating opportunities to help them.
Perhaps the easiest way to show support and remember the three friends is to tie a ribbon of their favorite color around a tree or in a place you will see. Austin’s favorite color was red, Lindsay’s color was teal and Cope’s favorite was orange. Uptown Lake Placid has already started the ribbons and Jennifer Bush, executive director for the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce, has received permission to put the ribbons around town. She and chamber volunteers will start next week.
In typical small town fashion, neighbors, business owners and individuals decided to help the family. Financial help has been the common thread to help with funeral expenses and medical bills. GoFundMe and memorial accounts at local banks were set up. Wauchula State Bank has a special account for Lindsay Sapp and Cope Brewer has an account set up at Heartland National Bank. Brewer’s family is asking in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Cope Brewer Memorial Fund.
Not all of the families participate in every resource, in most cases, friends sign the families up for the benefits.
The Brewer family friends used MealTrain, an online meal organizer for others to deliver meals. This shows the person delivering the meals, what the dinner consists of and the day of the week the meal will be delivered. For more information, visit Mealtrain.com.
Attitudes Dance Studio owner Margaret Updike is holding a raffle with 100% of the proceeds going to the Sapp family. The winner will be chosen and announced at the end of Saturday’s recital at the Genesis Center. The winner does not need to be present to win. Tickets are $5 per ticket or six tickets for $25. The raffle will include two months of free dance instruction. The raffle has caught on and many other Lake Placid businesses have come alongside to offer items to the drawing including: a $200 gift certificate to Casa Tequila; a one hour photo session with Photography by Vivi; a gift certificate to Heartland Animal Hospital and a $50 gift certificate to Grow Strong Fitness and Yoga. Tickets can be purchased at CBS Supply, Heartland Animal Hospital at 2203 U.S.27, and Hometown Roots at 517 W. Interlake Blvd. Ticket purchasing will end at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Updike said she is friends with Paula Sapp, Lindsay’s mom and she has done her family’s pictures for years.
“I am doing this because it’s the only way I know how to help,” Updike said.
Dine out for a good causeMorty & Edna’s Restaurant will host a food truck rally from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Journal Plaza, 231 N. Main Ave. So far, the participants are GNr Entertainment, El Ranchito Tacos, Snow Storm Shaved Ice, Wet Dogs Brewing, Devil Dogs, Morty & Edna’s, Rocking JS Coffee Company, The Blueberry Patch and Secret Garden Winery.
Ellie and Joey Acevedo are the owners of Morty & Edna’s and said they are giving 100% of their proceeds from the rally to the families and Wet Dogs Brewing will match what they raise. Ellie said Paula has been a regular customer and Lindsay would also stop in once in a while. The news of Lindsay’s death hit the couple close to home because they also have a family and Joey’s mother died unexpectedly in February. They thought of the truck rally and approached their staff.
“They said yes to volunteering their time at the rally,” Ellie said. “We want to do whatever we can to help.”
Outdoor seating is available but limited; Ellie recommends bringing lawn chairs or blanket.
Another day without cooking dinnerA spaghetti dinner fundraiser for the three families will be held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the Genesis Center at 218 E. Belleview St. in Lake Placid. The $12 meal consists of spaghetti, green beans and bread. The meals are available by pick up only. Tickets are available until Monday. No tickets will be sold at the door. Tickets are available at Tony’s Barber Shop at 241 E. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid Rehabilitation at 145 Tower St. and the 4-H office at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center at 4509 George Blvd. in Sebring. This event was organized by Matthew Elliott, Frank Youngman, Donald Clarke and Vaughn Hathaway. Text Elliott for tickets at 863-441-1263.
Ways to rememberSebring Signs and Shirts, at 1570 Lakeview Drive, have created decals in memory of Lindsay, Austin and Cope. Co-owners Jody Taff and Tina Koulelis are providing the decals at no charge. If someone wants to make a donation, Taff said to make it directly to one of the GoFundme accounts.
“We are doing this because I have kids their age,” Taff said of Lindsay, Austin and Cope. “We had a lot of kids in the neighborhood crying. You can’t take their pain away. The kids don’t have jobs or money so, I thought we would make them for free.”
After thinking about it, they decided to make them free for everyone. Each child has their own design and there is one design that has all three names and crosses on it. The designs can be seen on the store’s FaceBook page. Stop in or call 863-471-1800.
Oksana Hammonds is also using her talents to raise money for the families by creating memorial decals. The decals are available in different designs for each person and there is a design that has the names of all three young adults. The designs have been approved by the families and the proceeds will be divided equally to them. Cope’s family asked that his portion be sent to the Florida High School Rodeo Association. The decals are available on Hammonds Facebook site. Each decal is $10 or a package of all four decals is $30.
“I knew Lindsay from 4-H,” Oksana said. “Paula was my 4-H leader. She structured me as a person. Without her I would not be the person I am.”
Hammonds said her social media has blown up and she has enlisted Robin Bush Tillman and Cassie Jackson to help.
Wear and share storiesKylie Green is selling silicone-type bracelets. One design is orange and blue, and has both of the men’s names are on it and the date of their death (5-8-21) along with a cross. Lindsay’s is a teal color with her name and date of death (5-10-21) and a cross. The bracelets are $5 each or $8 shipped. Kylie and her sisters are filling the orders as fast as they can. Kylie said she would set up a time for people to pick up their new jewelry.
She will receive orders only via text at 863-253-9201.
Kylie and her sister were friends with Austin and Cope. They wanted to help the families in some way. They have used the bracelet idea in the past.