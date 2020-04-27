SEBRING — Graduations from high schools, colleges and military academies have been either canceled, rescheduled or are up in the air due to the coroanavirus. The United States Air Force Academy graduation ceremony was moved from June to Saturday, April 18.
Jim Reed was a member of the first graduating class of USAFA in 1959. He and his fellow classmates wanted to something to honor the Class of 2020.
They turned to Vicki Jarvis, co-owner of Frames & Images at 2812 Kenilworth Blvd. Jarvis has made other plaques for the Class of ‘59 before, but this time, there was a catch — she only had three days to design, create and ship the plaque before the ceremony in Colorado Springs.
Another classmate reached out to the Superintendent of USAFA, Lt. Gen. Jay B. Silveria to approval for the plaque presentation last Tuesday to be a part of the ceremony.
Reed and his classmates brainstormed by emails and agreed on a design by Wednesday, April 15 although they hadn’t heard back from the Academy. The plaque design included logos from both the Class of 1959 and 2020 along with a line drawing of the academy with the mountains in the background. “Recognizing our permanent bond past and future” was written over the mountains.
By Wednesday late afternoon, Alligator Pack and Ship wrapped and shipped the plaque to the Academy to be delivered by Friday, April 17, the day before graduation.
The plaque arrived safely on Friday and was presented to the Class of 2020 by Silveria.
“From one class who graduated in difficult times to another,” Silveria said. “Our first graduating class, the Class of 1959, persevered through adversity to truly define what it means to be a member of the long blue line.”
Reed said, he and his fellow classmates wanted to honor the graduates who faced dire circumstances at the Academy. After the underclassmen were sent home, the seniors were put into lock down. The seniors had only one person per room, dinners were brought to their rooms and they did not attend classes or study together.
“The Class of 1959 started many of the traditions at the school,” Reed said. “We wanted to recognize that and honor the Class of 2020 in the unique set of circumstances that no other class has had to meet. I thought we had the obligation to 2020 to support them under this adversity.”
Jarvis was grateful for the classmates’ confidence in her.
“They could have used anybody,” Jarvis said. “They could have used someone in Colorado Springs. They let little ol’ Sebring do the plaque. It is quite an honor. I love the military. I support them and I am glad I could cheer some people up at this time.”
Reed’s classmates that helped organize the plaque were Brad Hosmer, Charlie Meier, Max Miller, Curt Cook, Jim Brown, Dick Carr, Joe DeSantis and Bob Beckel.
Reed spent over 30 years in the USAF. His son and grandson are also graduates of the United States Air Force Academy.