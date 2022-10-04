AVON PARK — Hurricane Ian hit Hardee County hard on Wednesday, leaving most without power and a means to communicate. Neighbors in our county are heading to Hardee to help out by bringing much needed supplies to the area and you can help by donating supplies.
Natural disaster relief veteran Mike Souther of Souther Signs in Avon Park is accepting donations of much needed items to take to Hardee County. Souther has been all over the southern part of the U.S. delivering relief items. This time he will be traveling relatively locally and is happy to be helping neighbors.
Donations can be brought to Turn 2 Brewery at 4496 Tanglewood Drive during business hours from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to midnight. Brewery owner Herb Somers said his place will be central hub for donations. He has been trying to get the word out to procure donations.
RE/MAX Realty Plus at 201 N. Main Ave., Lake Placid, will also accept donations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Heavy September rains had already raised water bodies of water like the Peace River and Charlie Creek when Hurricane Ian came through on Wednesday. The flood stage was at 27 feet, said Hardee Emergency Management Director Amalia Arista in a press conference on Saturday.
Souther said he will likely be taking several trips to Hardee County. He decided to go to Hardee rather than other hard-hit areas because he felt the other areas were getting the assistance they need. He said help seemed to be going south and passing Hardee over.
Some items Souther is seeking are:
- Battery-operated fans – handheld and larger
- Solar-powered lights and lamps
- Big plastic bins – to wash items with bleach
- Ant/mosquito/bug killer
- Mold remediation supplies
- Baby formula and diapers
- Construction fence – for pets and kids
- Carbon monoxide detectors – battery operated
- Spark plug replacements for generators
- Chainsaws and extra chains
– Individually sealed snacks
– Books, magazines, board games
– Portable air conditioning units
– Paper dishes and disposable utensils