relief

From left: Mike Souther and Will Hancock are seen here delivering supplies to Panama City after a natural disaster.

 COURTESY PHOTO

AVON PARK — Hurricane Ian hit Hardee County hard on Wednesday, leaving most without power and a means to communicate. Neighbors in our county are heading to Hardee to help out by bringing much needed supplies to the area and you can help by donating supplies.

Natural disaster relief veteran Mike Souther of Souther Signs in Avon Park is accepting donations of much needed items to take to Hardee County. Souther has been all over the southern part of the U.S. delivering relief items. This time he will be traveling relatively locally and is happy to be helping neighbors.

