FROSTPROOF — Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies broke up a cockfighting event on Saturday evening at 1940 W. Frostproof Road. Out of the 13 people arrested, six were from Highlands County.
According to the press release, a large crowd of spectators gathered at the residence when an anonymous tip was called into PCSO stating there could be illegal cockfighting at the location.
When deputies showed up, multiple suspects were seen fleeing the backyard. Deputies found many roosters that were altered to fight such as having their combs trimmed and acrylic spurs attached to their legs. Some roosters had injuries to their chests and heads.
A search warrant was obtained and over 70 gamecock roosters were found. In addition, a fighting ring found under a covered area had blood in the floor and walls, indicating fighting. Scales, files, spurs and medications that are common with rooster fighting were found.
The six Highlands County men arrested will face third degree felony charges of attending the fighting of animals. They are Samuel Rosario-Maisonet, 18, of Sebring; Ramon Rivera-Ortiz, 71, of Avon Park; Eleazar Jimenez-Laporte, 44, of Avon Park; Victor Manuel Montes-Maldonado, 39, of Sebring; Wilfredo Rivera-Herrera, 61, of Sebring and Jose Guadalupe Martinez-Martinez, 38, of Avon Park.
The residents, Jorge Luis Ocasio-Montanez and Carmen Idalia Rivera-Rodriguez, both being 56, were charged with third degree felonies of owning equipment for animal fighting, promoting animal fights, owning animals for fighting, and operating a property for animal fighting.
“We appreciate the tip we received about this cockfighting event,” Sheriff Grady Judd said in a press release. “Keeping and fighting these animals for the purpose of gaming and profit will not be tolerated. It’s extremely violent and cruel to the birds. I’m glad we were able to shut this down.”