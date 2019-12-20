SEBRING — Much like the nation, Highlands County is fairly divided on President Donald Trump’s impeachment that took place on Wednesday night. The House approved two articles of impeachment, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The impeachment vote took place the same day Trump held a rally in Battle Creek, Michigan.
“The president is impeached,” Pelosi declared after the vote. She called it a “great day for the Constitution of the United States, a sad one for America that the president’s reckless activities necessitated us having to introduce articles of impeachment,” the Associated Press reported.
During the rally, Trump said he did not feel like he was impeached. He called the months-long investigation a sham, saying he was not worried.
The next step in the process is for the House to send the two articles of impeachment to the Senate. If Trump is acquitted by the Republican-led chamber, as expected, he still would have the option to run for reelection in 2020.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threw a bit of uncertainty into the process Wednesday night by declining to say when, or even whether, she would send the charges to the Senate. The trial cannot begin until the articles are delivered.
Trump is the third president to be impeached along with Bill Clinton and Andrew Jackson. According to the Associated Press, Trump is the first president to be impeached in the 21st century. His trial is expected to begin in January in the Senate, where a vote of two-thirds is necessary for conviction.
Highlands County area residents are split down party lines, much like the voting in the U.S. House of Representatives were during the impeachment of the 45th POTUS. Kathy Rapp, chair of the Highlands County Republican Executive Committee, voiced her disappointment about the impeachment.
“It was pretty clear from the start of it that it was down party lines, Democrat and Republican,” Rapp said. “There are no crimes in the articles. They knew they (Democrats) couldn’t prove a quid pro quo or bribery. There was no due process in the House.”
Rapp said she is anxious to get the articles sent to the House where she feels a better chance of due process will be done. She also said the impeachment was done quickly, “as if it was a national emergency,” which she called “baloney.”
“The Democrats knew they couldn’t beat him in 2020,” Rapp said. “Now, they have no place to go. I’m excited to see what Trump will do in 2020.”
Presidents Andrew Jackson and Bill Clinton were both acquitted in the Senate after being impeached by the House.
Audrey Asciutto, a 2018 candidate on the Democrat ticket for Florida House of Representatives District 55, was equally passionate about impeaching Trump.
“Over seven Trump associates, tied directly to him and his campaign, have faced federal charges,” she said. “The president has admitted to stealing millions of dollars from children’s cancer charity to pay his own debts and to help fuel his campaign. Our president has obstructed Congress by refusing and ordering his followers to ignore subpoenas. Our president has, without a doubt, played corrupt when seeking intelligence from Ukraine.”
Asciutto did agree that the Senate would probably acquit Trump.
“It is dangerous times when a country plays mob-style politics and I am honestly in fear and saddened for our country,” Asciutto said. “Our Senate will refuse to remove Trump, even with a mountain of evidence. As he once said himself, he can shoot someone on 5th Avenue and his supporters would still follow him. Shame on those in Washington who have allegiance to a corrupt criminal circle and not to our country.”
Republican Senator Greg Stuebe District 17, which includes Highlands County, put out a statement on Wednesday after the vote.
“Tonight, I voted no on the Articles of Impeachment for President Donald J. Trump. This impeachment charade was riddled with procedural failures, denials of due process, and partisan games. The facts are clear, the president has not committed an impeachable offense, and certainly not a high crime or misdemeanor as the Democrats allege. I urge the Senate to quickly evaluate the lack of evidence and acquit the president, so we can all focus on improving the lives of Americans instead of further dividing our nation.”
Some felt the exercise was a waste of time.
Rudy Angermeier of Avon Park said, “I haven’t been watching it because I think it is a waste of time. I don’t think it is going to go through. The Republicans are going to block it. I think it is a waste of time and a waste of money. Meanwhile, our government is standing still doing nothing. The Democrats and the House of Representatives are all set on impeachment and nothing else is getting done.”
Another Avon Park resident Ann Alhand said, “I just think we are doing a disservice to our president and a disservice to the office of the presidency. We are having a charade and I hope it ends tomorrow [Friday].”