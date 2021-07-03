Locals say what July 4 means to them

SEBRING — Independence Day, July 4, celebrates one of the mightiest concepts ever expressed in writing: The Declaration of Independence. The document, which states that all are created equal, that God, not humans, gives us inalienable rights, landed with a thud on the desk of King George.
What exactly does Independence Day (more than a dozen Americans actually signed the declaration in August or later) mean to residents of Sebring? We asked locals in the county seat what this important day means to them.
Here are their answers:
Desiree Charloten, waitress at Dee’s Place:
Independence Day means coming together after our nation has kind of been torn a little bit. It’s about coming back together and celebrating coming back to normal.”
Paul Kidwell, an employee at Dee’s Place:
“I think of patriotism and freedom of speech. Without Independence, I don’t know if we would have this restaurant like we do right now. For that, I’m very grateful and very blessed.”
Laura Young, owner of Bare Wood Market:
“Independence Day represents the freedom that we take for granted, that’s the freedom of our country. We’ve lost a lot of freedom over the years, so I hope we get some back.”
Jerson Salazar, owner of Signature Floors Plus:
“To me it represents freedom. I’m originally from Peru, so Independence Day is more than just a day of celebration. It is a day where we celebrate that we are able to do things that we choose to do without the government or anybody else telling us what to do.”
Hannah Tucker, downtown coordinator for Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency:
‘It means representing my family and honoring what they’ve done for us. Both my grandparents were in the military. One of my grandfathers was a prisoner of war (POW) in the Korean War for three years, and he survived and made it out. So July 4 is a celebration for our family to say, ‘Hey, we made it out and we’re still here.’ We fought for our freedom and let’s make sure we honor that every single day.”
Brendan Luke, student:
“It just gives me another reason to support our veterans. My grandfather served in Vietnam, he fought for this country. I’m grateful to him and every veteran who fought, and the people who still fight, to give us our freedom.”
Robert Argus, student:
“This is a day to support our veterans, to be glad that we are a free country and support all the veterans who have died protecting us. Favorite amendment allows us to speak our minds and opinions.”