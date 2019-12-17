Over 400 Florida state troopers keep our state safe. They receive a salary and benefits. But, there are 15 members of the North Unit who receive no pay, and are required to have the same extensive training as the Highway Patrol. They represent Highlands, DeSoto, Hardee, Manatee, and Sarasota counties. They are the Florida Highway Patrol Auxiliary. Two of these men reside here in Highlands County.
Montie Dowling is from Lake Placid. He is a retired lieutenant in the U.S. Navy and has volunteered thousands of hours since he put on his uniform and badge in 2007. He is the proud father of two daughters, seven grandkids and four great-grandchildren.
LeRoy Owens, who holds a full-time job as a fleet mechanic in Sebring, donates over 40 hours a month as an auxiliary member. He is 44 and has two youngsters ages 8 and 5. Owens joined the auxiliary in 2017.
Auxiliary members help monitor the fans at area college and NFL football games, are often first responders to vehicle crashes, handle traffic control, visit schools and community events promoting public safety, and assist with major weather events like hurricanes. Dowling and Owens report to Unit Instructor Barbara Ehrhart, a Florida Highway Patrol trooper for 36 years. She resides in Bradenton.
Dowling and Owens have their uniforms covered and each has their own patrol car. They do everything a paid officer does except they cannot make an arrest. Compensation for their work goes directly into a separate account to cover some of their training costs. Their volunteer work literally saves the State of Florida thousands of dollars a month.
To become a member of the Auxiliary you must be at least 19 years old and have a high school diploma or a GED, be in good standing financially, morally and be in good health.
The hiring process is rigorous. Candidates must go through a physical, psychological, medical, vision and hearing screening. A polygraph exam is required as well as drug tests and a complete background investigation. Once approved there are 319 hours of training and 111 hours of law enforcement classroom instruction.
Candidates must successfully complete a 40-hour Police First Responder course. Then candidates must complete 80 hours of firearm training followed by defensive tactical training, a 48-hour police driving course, defensive spray certification and a dart firing stun gun certification. Finally, they are sworn in as a Florida Auxiliary State Trooper and presented uniforms, a badge, protective vest, a weapon, handcuffs, rain gear, and a reflective traffic vest.
With these rigorous courses plus yearly ongoing training required why would a person desire to become an auxiliary trooper? Owens said, “First I love to be outdoors, but my main reason to go through all of this training is it all makes sense if I can even save one life.”
As a former commissioned officer in the U.S. Navy, Dowling mostly enjoys working with his fellow auxiliary members and the troopers, many of whom are former military. “We are a closely knit family.”
There is much talk these days of the waste of tax money in frivolous folly. These men have shown through their years of dedication and free service to the auxiliary that individuals can make a difference, save the state money and help save lives. It doesn’t get any better than that,
If you would like to serve others like Owens and Dowling do and think you can meet the rigorous but fulfilling requirements as a member of the Florida Highway Patrol Auxiliary, visit www.FloridaStateTrooper.org for details.