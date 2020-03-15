This home is located at 100 Pearl Road in the Payne Road/Henscratch area. It is priced at $425,000 and is listed with Maureen Cool of RE/MAX Realty Plus.
This home has a Lake Placid address but Sebring is just across the street: West Josephine Road is the dividing line between Lake Placid and Sebring. This home is situated on a five-acre tract on the southwest corner of West Josephine Road and is bordered by West Josephine on the north and Pearl Road on the east side.
It’s not every day a beautiful country home comes on the market and is totally remodeled. This home has it all and will appeal to many buyers. Whether you are a racing enthusiast, horse lover or home business owner, this may be your new home. The home features a state-of-the-art security system plus many smart home features. A detailed list is available upon request.
Custom arched double front doors welcome to the totally updated and move-in ready home. The home is very open. Entering the home, walk into the living room and dining room, which flow to the great room. The dining room has an in-wall safe. The safe is negotiable but if the new owner does not want the safe, this wall can be drywalled. Pocketing sliders open from the living room to the lanai. The great room is the heart of this home. This open space has a tray ceiling, and a built-in lighted liquor cabinet.
This large space flows to the kitchen and is separated by the large island. The kitchen will bring out the chef in anyone. Features of the stunning kitchen include a large island with room for the whole family to enjoy their meal, granite countertops, under cabinet lights, stacked stone detail including backsplash, island and accent walls. The upgraded appliance package including a Sub-Zero refrigerator plus a pot filler on the backsplash. Sliders open from a breakfast nook area to the screened lanai.
The master on-suite is a true retreat. The remodeled spa master bathroom features a large dual sink vanity, his and her closet, spa tub with heater, three-way driver on each shower plus temperature-hold technology, toilet room for privacy and rustic faux wood tile shower-surround and accents. The home has two additional full bathrooms. All bathrooms are remodeled, one with an exterior door to the screen lanai for a future pool if desired. The secondary bedrooms are a generous size.
The laundry room features full length of the wall built-in shelving with doors and a built-in ironing board for convenience.
The three-car attached garage has a drywall finished office with tile, central air and heat. If you run a home business, this is an ideal setup. The detached garage is plumbed for an air compressor, has two 220 outlets, and a Kvar power buffer. All garage doors have battery backup and WiFi connected. The screened lanai has ducting for A/C and this room can be easily converted to additional living space. The detached garage can also easily be converted to an in-law’s apartment and is ducted for central air and heat.
This home has so much flexibility. Racing teams – you are 12 miles and 15 minutes to the Sebring International Raceway. South Florida or the either coast – do you want to get away from the hustle and bustle? This is the perfect country home yet city close. This home is sure to impress even the most discerning buyer.
For more information or to schedule a tour, call or text Cool at 863-873-7243 or visit TheCoolTeam.com.