Living on a small lake, I had always delighted when my neighbor would put up the purple martin houses. The tall, telescoping poles, resembling a thin television antennae, is topped by an assortment of white gourd-like bird houses. Tuned in to the rhythms of nature, he always erected the houses at just the right time of year. Soon after they rose, it seemed like just days until the birds would arrive.

This year I’ve been blessed by a set of houses being placed in front of my residence. Each morning I peek out and as the sun rises, the melodious singing and cherr-like calls fill the air as the birds dip, dive and soar. A member of the swallow family of birds, they zip and fly turning every which way, catching insects as they maneuver the skies above.

