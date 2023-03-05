Living on a small lake, I had always delighted when my neighbor would put up the purple martin houses. The tall, telescoping poles, resembling a thin television antennae, is topped by an assortment of white gourd-like bird houses. Tuned in to the rhythms of nature, he always erected the houses at just the right time of year. Soon after they rose, it seemed like just days until the birds would arrive.
This year I’ve been blessed by a set of houses being placed in front of my residence. Each morning I peek out and as the sun rises, the melodious singing and cherr-like calls fill the air as the birds dip, dive and soar. A member of the swallow family of birds, they zip and fly turning every which way, catching insects as they maneuver the skies above.
True to their nature, it seemed that they moved into the houses the day after they went up. A pair, then another, soon the gourds will be filled with the tittering of baby birds. I’m excited to have a closer view of them this year as their beauty is just astounding. Adult males so beautifully reflect their moniker.
A deep, dark indigo hue, they are more denim than traditional purple, but oh my, when that sun hits the feathers, this bird is glorious to behold. Females are also quite lovely with deep indigo shoulders and heads. Their long wings offer them aerial prowess, quite important for these insect eaters. Preferring habitats near open bodies of water, martins will zoom low over the water’s surface and just barely skim to scoop up a drink. Watching them wake and head to the glassy water for a drink is an absolute delight.
Breeding in the eastern parts of the United States, the eastern purple martin exclusively nests in martin houses, gourds, or other fabricated structures. Nesting in this communal fashion, males are chosen by females pretty much exclusively based on the nesting options he offers. Rarely seen at ground level, observe if you do notice them sitting as they will likely be grabbing bits of grit or stone to aid in their digestion of all those crunchy bugs. Migration following the breeding season takes them all the way to South America and this species feeds at much higher altitudes than others in the swallow family.