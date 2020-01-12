This home is at 2810 Sugar Pine Circle — Cormorant Point in Golf Hammock — Sebring, Florida. This property is listed at $149,900.00 and is listed with Kevin and Teresa Bock with Re/Max Realty Plus.
This two-bedroom, two-bath home with 1 1/2 car garage is located in Golf Hammock/Cormorant Point and has a beautiful large oak tree in the front yard that allows for plenty of shade to the front.
Cormorant Point is a 55-plus community and offers beautifully maintained homes.
This home offers an open floor plan with vaulted ceiling in the living and dining room. The front family room has windows all along the front that gives you a panoramic view across the street and makes this an ideal spot for TV watching or just relaxing with a good book.
The dining/living room combination is a great place for entertaining with access to the kitchen and open bar area.
The master bedroom has vaulted ceiling and plenty of space for all your furnishings plus a nice walk-in closet. The attached bath has tile flooring, single sink vanity and walk-in tiled shower with grab bars and glass doors.
The guest bedroom has access directly to the guest bath. The bedroom includes a large closet with mirrored doors. The guest bath can also be accessed through an open hall area. The guest bath has a tub/shower combination with a single sink vanity.
The kitchen is open and offers plenty of cabinets and counter space. The oak cabinets have lighter mica counter tops. The kitchen also includes cove lighting and a pantry too. Just off the kitchen is the screened porch, which allows for a super place to sit and enjoy your morning coffee or afternoon barbecue.
This home offers a 1 1/2 car garage and includes washer and dryer. The A/C system was replaced in 2016. This home also includes hurricane shutters that were installed in 2006 for that extra protection from any hurricane. This home offers a bonus room just off the garage that is complete with a wall unit a/c and is ideal for a workshop or for extra storage and includes a work bench.
The seller is motivated and ready to sell so come and check this out.
Come and start living the Florida lifestyle. Let us help you with your next move.
The yearly HOA fee for Golf Hammock is $375 and the maintenance fee for Cormorant Point is $270 per quarter.
For further information or to make an appointment to preview this home, please contact Kevin and Teresa Bock at 863-381-9063 or 863-381-7884, or email us at Teresa@TeresaBock.com. Ask about MLS#265422.